Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric is Unhappy

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric is Unhappy

28 seconds ago

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that there is so much going on right now. We saw Sheila return with a vengeance, which does not surprise us in the least. We also saw that there is a lot going on with both Clyde and Ben and what is happening with their situation. Clyde has done something very much like him, and he has escaped from prison. This is not necessarily good news for Ben as he has to figure out a way to make sure that Clyde doesn’t do things that upset him or that take down his own life in any capacity, but this is something special. We didn’t know that he’d be able to do this again, but now we have to worry for Ben and what is going on in this life. There’s a lot happening here that might be a problem, but it’s going to be just fine.

Nicole is going to be the most shocked of all though when she finds out that someone from her past is around, and they are not the kind of surprise that she ever expected. She’s opened her door and found that Dr. Daniel is standing right there. The Dr. Daniel that died on New Year’s Eve a few years ago. The Dr. Daniel whose heart was donated to Brady when he was also injured in the same car accident that Eric caused by his drunk driving choice. The same Dr. Daniel who was engaged to be married to Nicole. It was a situation that didn’t end well, and it certainly did not end in a place where we thought they’d ever see one another again. It’s a situation that has us confused. Is he real? Is he a dream? What’s up with all of this, and when will we know?

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

Well, this seems telling.

What’s Next on Day of Our Lives

Things are about to take a very ugly turn for Eric. He’s about to realize that the woman who loves him lied to him, and he is about to lose her mind. Things will not go well for any of them in this moment, and we cannot figure out a way to make it better. For now, though, he’s going to be very hurt and very upset by this. It’s going to be a situation that breaks a lot of hearts, we think. On the other side of things, Nicole is still doing all she can to make sure that there is so much going on. She has to find a way to get the truth from Dr. Raynor. She’s got a lot going on, but it’s going to be a problem. John is going to do something tricky. He’s going to trick Dr. Rolf into wanting to do something he should not do.

On the other side of that is the very simple fact that we also have to focus on Eli and Lani. They are about to find themselves in the middle of an encounter with Gabi, and we can all assume this is not going to be a happy meeting. They don’t know much about this other than the fact that they all have so much more to do with their time and with their lives than we imagined, and this is going to be a very cold meeting. She hates them both, they both find her to be quite disgusting, and this should be good television.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Future Man Season 3 Trailer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch
John Krasinski and Steve Carell Have a Mini The Office Reunion
How Hawaii Five-O Landed Chuck Norris for a Cameo
Real Astronaut Chris Hadfield Reviews Space Movies
Rise Of Skywalker Ending Fan-Edit Includes Anakin and Kylo Force Ghosts
Will Elsa Ever Have a Girlfriend in Frozen Sequels?
Quarantine & Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Stephanie Matto
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marsha Stephanie Blake
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Claire Barratt
Whatever Happened to Adrienne Barbeau?
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever