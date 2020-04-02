Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric is Unhappy

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that there is so much going on right now. We saw Sheila return with a vengeance, which does not surprise us in the least. We also saw that there is a lot going on with both Clyde and Ben and what is happening with their situation. Clyde has done something very much like him, and he has escaped from prison. This is not necessarily good news for Ben as he has to figure out a way to make sure that Clyde doesn’t do things that upset him or that take down his own life in any capacity, but this is something special. We didn’t know that he’d be able to do this again, but now we have to worry for Ben and what is going on in this life. There’s a lot happening here that might be a problem, but it’s going to be just fine.
Nicole is going to be the most shocked of all though when she finds out that someone from her past is around, and they are not the kind of surprise that she ever expected. She’s opened her door and found that Dr. Daniel is standing right there. The Dr. Daniel that died on New Year’s Eve a few years ago. The Dr. Daniel whose heart was donated to Brady when he was also injured in the same car accident that Eric caused by his drunk driving choice. The same Dr. Daniel who was engaged to be married to Nicole. It was a situation that didn’t end well, and it certainly did not end in a place where we thought they’d ever see one another again. It’s a situation that has us confused. Is he real? Is he a dream? What’s up with all of this, and when will we know?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Chad tries to shoot Kristen for her disloyalty, and Brady jumps in front of the bullet. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/A0l2EPNHWv
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 31, 2020
Well, this seems telling.
What’s Next on Day of Our Lives
Endless love abounds in Salem as couples reunite and commit to each other. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/S8LVPQOmss
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2020
Things are about to take a very ugly turn for Eric. He’s about to realize that the woman who loves him lied to him, and he is about to lose her mind. Things will not go well for any of them in this moment, and we cannot figure out a way to make it better. For now, though, he’s going to be very hurt and very upset by this. It’s going to be a situation that breaks a lot of hearts, we think. On the other side of things, Nicole is still doing all she can to make sure that there is so much going on. She has to find a way to get the truth from Dr. Raynor. She’s got a lot going on, but it’s going to be a problem. John is going to do something tricky. He’s going to trick Dr. Rolf into wanting to do something he should not do.
On the other side of that is the very simple fact that we also have to focus on Eli and Lani. They are about to find themselves in the middle of an encounter with Gabi, and we can all assume this is not going to be a happy meeting. They don’t know much about this other than the fact that they all have so much more to do with their time and with their lives than we imagined, and this is going to be a very cold meeting. She hates them both, they both find her to be quite disgusting, and this should be good television.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.