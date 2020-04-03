Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric Questions Xander

Days of Our Lives fans are perfectly aware that things are taking quite the turn right now. For one, we know that there is nothing left for us to do but watch as Eric continues to realize that Nicole is a liar. She did not do either thing she did to him to hurt him. She did it to help herself. She shouldn’t have done these things, but she did these things. She did these things and she did them well, but she didn’t know how badly these things would hurt him. For instance, she lied about Mickey from the start because Sarah asked her to. She’s lying right now because she is still trying to figure out how to handle this, what to do, and how to make it all work. She is a mess, and we get that. For now, though, she just has to focus. He’s upset, and there is nothing she can do.
On that note, she’s shocked to have a visit from her dead baby daddy and ex-fiance, and she’s not all that focused on anything else right now. She’s got a lot going on in her life and that is basically all that there is to it. She’s going to find things are a bit more troublesome right now than they were in the past, but she’s going to work this out. She’s got one thing going for her, and that is that she’s going to have to help him through learning this is not his baby. She’s confronting Dr. Raynor, and he’s giving her answers. John tricked Rolf into getting what he needed from him, which is always great news. And then there was that epically cold situation with both Eli and Lani when they came in contact with Gabi. What a mess that was.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Eric expresses concern to Sarah about Xander's role in Mickey's life. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/Cb7W6J2HAS
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 26, 2020
Xander knows more about this baby than either of them.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Endless love abounds in Salem as couples reunite and commit to each other. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/S8LVPQOmss
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 27, 2020
Baby Mickey has a birthmark, and Brady is just noticing it for the first time. He’s not at all shocked by it. His own baby girl, Rachel, also had one. Hers was almost identical to this little girl’s birthmark prior to her death, and wait a moment. Now he is wondering what is going on. How it is possible that his dead daughter and this little girl have the same mark and that they have the same situation going on? Wait, he’s wondering; and it is not going to take him long to figure this out and to make some changes in his own life as a result. He’s got this on lock down, and that’s all that we need from him. He’s going to blow this up right now.
Meanwhile, Eric is going to ask Abe what is going on with Nicole. She’s clearly keeping something from him, but will Abe share what Nicole shared with him? Will he tell him what she learned about the baby? We think he might just do that. ON the other side, we know that Kristin and Tony are going to have some bonding, and it has to do with their father and how similar their feelings for him are. Hattie is out to bid the weekend hello and to bid Salem farewell. She’s done. She’s out. She is finished with all of this and what this means for her life and her family. She’s not having another moment in this town surrounded by people who do not care for her. For now, anyway.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.