Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric Says Goodbye to MacKenzie

Days of Our Lives fans are spending some time saddened about the thought of what is going on with baby Mickey. She was kidnapped at birth and given to a new family, and that is a hard thing. She’s not old enough to understand this, and that’s a situation that affects her parents more than it does her. Eric and Sarah are not her parents. Xander lied about this and took this baby from Brady and Kristin when Sarah’s baby did not make it. He loved her so much and didn’t want to see her hurt. Now the truth is out, everyone is a mess, and this baby is going to be more than a little confused by things in her own life when she is suddenly with new people all the time. It’s not going to end well. But, it’s all good. It will be, anyway.
Kayla has decided it’s worth it to her to get her husband back. She and Justin have struggled for some time, but this is a new thing for them. She’s looking to find a way to get him back to be with him, and she’s going to be sure that he is her choice. Then there is Stefano, who has one last request. He needs to see his kids, but we know that he has a plan in store for them when he does this. He does not just want to see them. He wants to torture them and make them suffer. It’s not going to end well. Abigail and Anna are speaking up about what is going on with Chad and Tony, and they are not keeping this quiet any longer. They will take down this man if they have nothing else to do in their lives. Meanwhile, Eric has to do something horrifying.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Sewing your own face mask? post a photo when its done! ❤️🙋🏻♀️😘Some fabrics work better than others, finds new research https://t.co/PwMaC9EjTw via @nbcnews
— Lauren Koslow (@laurenkoslow) April 6, 2020
What a useful and resourceful tool.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
The baby drama is reaching new heights. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/20gt3hZVP8
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2020
Steve is in surgery, but there’s a complication. We don’t know what kind of complication, but it’s going to be a problem for him. Kayla and Sarah will have to find a way to deal with that on their own. They have to find a way to handle it, and that will be a problem for them. But, there’s a lot going on here that will probably change. Eric is going to have to tell his daughter – the one he only just found out he had a few months ago – goodbye as her father. He can still be part of her life considering he is technically her uncle, but he thought this was his own daughter. And now he has to say goodbye to her as her father. That’s not an easy feat. We are certain we will find our hearts breaking for this family as this continues in their lives.
Xander has to speak with Sonny, and the reason he needs to speak with him is very surprising. We don’t know what he wants, how this will go, or if this will be all right, but it’s happening. Evan has to meet with Ben in person to talk about a few things, too, and we are not sure this is going to go well, either. we aren’t sure that there is a chance that they can do this without some sort of situation going on. There’s a lot happening, but we also know that there is a chance that things will not work. He killed his sister, and he’s not happy.
