Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Eric Turns to Someone Else for Comfort

Days of Our Lives fans are still missing out because of the pre-emptions from the impeachment trial. What this means is that you have not seen anything that we said you’d see this week, which means that none of our previous spoilers are accurate. What we do know so far is that this is what is happening. There is a significant amount of distrust for Steve and John. Of course, Steve is still not Steve but they don’t know that. They are on a wild goose chase looking for Stefano at fake Steve’s suggestion, and they are not finding him. They are going to – eventually when the show returns – run into a few people they recognize. There will be some disagreements. There will be some situations that are not good for anyone. There will be a lot going on that is not going to work for anyone, and that is when Steve will realize that John is not overly trusting.
Kate knows that there is a lot going on, and she’s sure that Marlena is in trouble. Rafe is not happy with Hope, but we all know she is not Hope. She is Princess Gina, and she’s looking to do mass harm to those around her so that she can get what she wants – which is John. And he’s called her son – well, Hope’s son – to the area so that we can all see things unfold. And that’s not all. There is a lot going on with everyone else, too. There is the engagement, the fact that Lani is going to freak out. There’s all we’ve learned so far about what really happened back in the day, and we know that we will learn more as the days go on – even if it feels as if they will never go on at this point.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Drop a 💙 and celebrate with us! #DAYS has officially been renewed for its 56th season! pic.twitter.com/AiySeENOzA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 29, 2020
It’s officially official!
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Ciara goes after Victor; Hope turns on Marlena; and John is betrayed. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/magKGXVmnR
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 27, 2020
We know it’s not true, but she doesn’t. Marlena is going to learn today that John is dead, and that it was another man who did it. She’s going to hear this from him, things will take a very ugly turn, and she will not be happy about any of it. She knew this entire plan was a horrible idea, but John didn’t listen to her at all. We know he’s not dead, though, because we do know all that is really going on around here, and none of it is good news. For now, though, we do have a situation to discuss. Chad and Abigail are about to find out a secret that will shock them, and we might suspect it has to do with his father. This might be the start of something good, but we don’t know for certain yet if that’s true.
There is also a chance that Eric is in a bad place, and he’s turning to someone else to have some comfort. He thinks that Nicole and Brady are together because this is the information that they are sharing with everyone else so that Kristin backs off and she leaves Brady alone. But, that news got back to Eric, and he assumes this means that they don’t have a chance to be together at all now, and he is crushed and upset and not in a good place at all. This is terrible news for all involved, but we can see things unfolding in a situation that might happen sooner rather than later.
