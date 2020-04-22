Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Everyone Awaits Word of Sarah and the Baby

Days of Our Lives fans aren’t at all shocked that Kate makes decisions like the ones she makes. She’s a woman who has some big shoes to fill – her own – and she’s not someone who cares much for losing. She’s got issues in her life, of course, but she really does bring them upon herself. Right now, she’s asking Abe for a job, and we are not entirely sure what it is she is up to. She’s got some things to figure out, and she’s got some things to handle in her own life, but she’s going to find that Abe might not allow her to make things happen so easily in her life while she’s dealing with the fallout of what she’s doing now that the entire Stefano situation has come to light. He might not be overly impressed with her in the moment, and that’s not her favorite.
Rafe is at a crossroads right now. He’s not sure how to take the news that Zoey is suing for custody of David, and he’s not happy with Evan and all the pain that he has caused all these people in his life. He has some decisions to make, and those decisions might not be easy or happy for anyone. We aren’t sure why things like this keep happening, but we also know that there is a big situation we have to handle in terms of what is going down with the entire situation as a whole. He has to decide what he’s going to do, but he also has to decide if he wants to be here for Hope in her time of need. She’s dealing with so much, too, and it’s a problem for everyone involved in all of this. What will they do?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Everything is shocking and weird today. It’s a situation that we don’t know if we can handle in this specific moment. You see, there is so much going on right now with Sarah and Mickey, and everyone is just waiting to see if they are all right. Did everything work as it was meant to work? Are they both all right? Did Sarah make this sacrifice for nothing, or will this be all right even though she still has to deal with the fact that she’s only just learned this baby is not her baby? We simply cannot be sure, but we know that there is still so much for her to process, and only so much of her to be able to process this. She’s going through so much, and we get it, but at what point do we have to figure she’s going to break?
Eric, Nicole, and Brady, and Kristin are all there to find out if they are all right. They are all awaiting word that this worked and that all is well, and that there is something to look forward to. Eric still gets to be part of this baby’s life as it is his niece. It might not be his daughter, but he will always have a part in her life. Sarah, on the other hand, might not get that from anyone. It’s sad, and we know people like Brady and Kristin are on pins and needles hoping the baby they did not know they had is all right. Otherwise, they have to say goodbye twice.
