Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Fake Steve Reveals Himself

Days of Our Lives fans know Gina is still pretending to be Hope, still pretending that she is going to get her own life going the way that she wants to get it going, and that she is going to do all she can to get John to want to be with her. She’s a woman who has a lot going on in her life right now, and she’s been a mess as a result. She’s not happy with things, but she’s currently drugging John. She’s going to make him fall for her anytime she wants, and that’s the situation that she’s in right now. But, it might not work. Marlena is alive, albeit unwell, but she’s alive and she is someone who has to focus on things like her life being what it is. She’s got so much more to cover to get her own life back, but she will do it.
Ciara is looking for some new theories that might explain what happened to Jordan that might clear Ben, but she’s working harder than she ever thought possible to make this happen. She’s got so much to work with, but she’s also got so much working against her now, and she’s forced to be exceptionally careful with her way of life and all that is going on in her mind. Ben is being pushed hard to ensure that he is going to do what Clyde wants him to do in escaping prison. He wants to be sure this works out for him and that he has someone to do all his dirty work for him once they are out. He’s sure he can convince him with some false promises and a few things that might make the incentive worthwhile, but there’s not that much we can do other than focus.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Chad and Abigail find Steve’s portrait and note the Phoenix ring on his hand. They vow to get answers from Kristen.https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/O38x2COQGR
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 4, 2020
It is creepy, right?
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Sarah says the words Xander has longed to hear, and Eric finally forgives Nicole. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ZHL61tSg0m
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 1, 2020
Fake Steve seems to think that now that Marlena is his to keep, he can make things work out for himself. He’s going to show her that he is not, in fact, Steve, which we think she probably knows deep down. It might be hard for her considering he has his face and things like that are so hard to believe, but it’s not like she’s confused by his behavior in any capacity. But, there’s so much more than meets the eyes. She’s got to focus on other things, too. She’s going to see this, she’s going to know that her husband is alive and well because this is too much. She’s going to have hope. She’s going to know. Will is going to help out Ben and Clyde as they work through their escape plan, but we don’t see this going well at all. They can’t do this.
Gina is going to win over John no matter what it takes, and she’s not going to stop until she gets him. It’s not going to work, but she will not give up. Abigail and Chad, however, have some questions, and they are heading right to Kristin. She always knows more than she is willing to let on, and they want to know what is going on with the big portrait of Steve. What does this mean, why is this happening, and what does she know? Will she be honest with them, or will she continue to do things her own way while ignoring them? She has a chance to help and make a difference, but will she?
