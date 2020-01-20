Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Flashback Monday

Days of Our Lives fans are a little winded after all that happened last week. Going through our memories of all that happened is a lot to take in, but here we go. We need to get it all out before we go back into this week with so much more to happen and so much more to focus on. For one, Brady and Kristin were able to have a difficult conversation about the death of their child. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but it was one that they desperately needed to have and they both knew that. Ciara and Xander clashed over many things we cannot even begin to discuss with you right now, and that was a problem, too. They are not in a good place, and he still blames her for Victor, though she clearly did not have a thing to do with anything that happened. On the other side of things, she knows the truth now.
Lani is hiding out with JJ, who is trying to stop the pacemaker app that Gabi has. Eli asked Gabi to marry him even though we are certain he hasn’t any real feelings for her. Steve has decided that he needs to get John away from Marlena so that he and Gina can get what they want, which means he told him that he needs to go out and look for Stefano to get him to stop what he is doing. This is a plan that is working, though Rafe and Kayla have their own thoughts about what is going on with Hope. They are this close to realizing the truth, but it’s not working yet. Sonny got Will to sign their divorce papers, and we know that Ben and Clyde are planning an escape. We probably missed something, though.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
There’s a lot going down in the new week, and that means that fans are going to get some answers. We hear this is the week in which we are finally going to get to find out a few of the pressing answers we’ve been looking for since the time jump situation in November, and that’s a big deal. We cannot control our excitement about that one, but we can control how we respond to everyone else about it. It turns out that there is going to be a time jump right back into what happened last Mother’s Day. It’s the day that Adrienne was killed, and it’s also the day that Sonny had a very surprising proposal for Will. We will see things unfold that day, which will bring us to this day, which is the day that things just aren’t working out for so many.
On the other side of that is the fact that this is also another big day. It’s the day that Sarah went into labor with her daughter, Mickey. Eric didn’t know this baby was his at the time, but things will unfold a bit more interestingly now that this is all out and we are looking back at it with a lot of questions and a lot of curiosity. It’s going to be very interesting, and it might just give us what we need in the meantime. We need answers, and this might be our chance to get those. Maybe we will leave today with some clarity, right?
