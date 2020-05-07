Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Kisses Jake

7 mins ago

Days of Our Lives fans know that Zoey is the real problem that everyone has to deal with. She’s a hot mess who cannot get her life together, and she is not afraid to use tactics that are neither ethical nor legal to get what she wants. For now, she’s working very hard to convince Sonny that he should not testify against Evan, and she’s trying to use her intimidation factor to make that happen. She’s a mess, but she’s doing this to get what she wants so that he can have his son and move on from this mess he’s caused. Will it work? We cannot imagine that Sonny will allow this to go on. But, then there is Maggie. She hit Xander. We get it, though. He did some horrible things that caused some horrible problems, and she’s forced to deal with a lot all at once as a result. She’s unhappy, and we get her.

Sarah decided to open up to Rex, who was her one-time fiancé and the love of her life. Will he allow her to keep going as she is, or will he try to convince her that she needs to give this little girl back to her family and allow herself to move on from this? We know very little, but we do know that he was looking for a chance to be with her before all of this went down so many months ago, so there could be a chance this might work. For now, though, we just don’t know what might happen to everyone in this situation. We can, however, hope that it works out well for them. Lani is doing all she can to help Kristin find Sarah, and these two can do almost anything when they work together, so she should worry.

Ben is not a man who ever finds that life is easy for him. It’s never been. Since the moment he was released from prison, he has had nothing but hard times in his life. He’s got the one woman he loves by his side and ready to take on the world with him, but he is always in a situation that is nothing short of dangerous and upsetting and worrisome. He cannot seem to avoid trouble. It follows him around despite the fact that he seems to want to do all he can to make sure it does not do that. He’s a man who has some issues to deal with, but this is not his doing. Meanwhile, Gabi is convinced that Jake is her dead husband.

She is so convinced that she is going to kiss him today. She is sure he is who she thinks he is, and she will not listen to anything other than her own thoughts. We think she’s so wrong, but that’s her issue to deal with. Meanwhile, Marlena has to ask Kayla a tough question. Does she have feelings for Steve or for Justin, or for both? What does she plan on doing with this information and with this change in her life, and how does she plan on making this situation stop? She’s got so many things going on that she cannot seem to handle, and it feel worrisome to us. Hope and Steve will bond, too, as they both face the problems they are dealing with courtesy of Gina and Stefano.

