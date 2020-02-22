Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Learns Something Interesting

Days of Our Lives fans saw this big week coming last week, and very few things were disappointing to us. We did know that Lani would absolutely find a way to stop this wedding from happening. She was not about to let anyone get in the way of any future she might or might not have with Eli, and she was absolutely not about to let Gabi have what is rightfully hers. She stopped the wedding, she told the truth, and she may have even saved a life. She may not ever get to be with Eli, but she didn’t see him get married, and that is all she hoped for. She also got to see Rafe arrest his own sister, which is always a bad thing to have to do. We did know that much of this would happen, but we didn’t know to what extent, and we are not mad about it. But, there’s more.
Kayla was frustrating to us this week. She did a lot of things that didn’t work out for us, that didn’t make much sense, and that didn’t go over well for anyone. She was a mess and she did not make things easy on those around her, either. She did what she felt that she had to do, but she also had a big problem making it all right. She didn’t know that Steve wasn’t himself – literally. She did not know, and it was so hard for us to watch this moment. Will has yet to file the divorce papers that Sonny asked him to sign, but he has gone out of his own way to ask Maggie about the night when things went horribly wrong and a young woman lost her life. We can tell you that this is just the beginning of a lot of different things.
In the latest #DAYS, Jennifer receives the distressing news that her father, Bill Horton, has died. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/yiz6ZFzlx0
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 19, 2020
While Ciara harbors a fugitive, Lani takes aim at Gabi – and she’s not going down without a fight. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/JkIKPQt0r5
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 16, 2020
It’s not about to be a very good day for Ben and Ciara as things take a very ugly turn for them. It did not take long for Rafe to find them, and he had to do what he had to do. It’s his job to abide by the law. He already had to arrest his own sister this week, and now he has to take Ben back to prison. He and Ciara are both crushed and upset to realize that this is their life now, and they don’t know what else to do. She’s not any closer to figuring out what really happened to Jordan, and she’s stuck now that Xander and Victor know she’s on to them and that they have to make some choices. They are not good men, and they are doing all that they can to make sure she gets nowhere with anything she’s got going on.
Then there is Gabi, who will learn something major today. What she has to learn is about to change the game for her, and she’s going to use that to her advantage. We don’t know if she can handle things going on the way that they are, but we do know she has to figure this out. Maggie will start to deal with some memories from that night, and she will be horrified when things fall into place. Victor, on the other hand, will pressure Will to keep his mouth shut and not turn her in for what happened. He will not be all right with this being that he is the one who ended up paying.
