Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi Sees Someone Shocking

Days of Our Lives fans are wondering what happened this week. How did so many things fly so far out of control and out of context when things seemed like they were falling into place all but a week ago? We can’t figure it out, but we assume that there is so much more going on that we just don’t know about. For example, why is Gabi working so hard, yet again, to take down Chad and take over the role in the family business that is not her family when she really did just almost die at his hands at his father’s mind control? What is happening? She cannot even take this role on right now as she is so distracted by her sudden thoughts of her late husband. Then there is baby Mickey. Sarah is not going to give up this baby. She might not be her biological daughter, but she raised her. That’s it.
Now Eric, Kristin, Brady, and Nicole are all waiting to find out what is going on with Sarah and the baby. They are just sitting around helplessly awaiting word on whether or not they are all right and all is well, and they don’t know what is going to happen. We also see that Chad is going to go to war with his own wife over this situation – one that is not even their situation. They both have different opinions about what should happen with the baby. One believes Sarah should keep her, and the other believes the baby needs to go to her real parents. They wanted her, too, and it’s not their fault Xander stole her. Oh, speaking of Xander; well, let’s just say that he’s not Victor’s favorite family member anymore now that this truth is out in the open.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Kristin has never been the most stable of all the people, and this is not something that should come as a big surprise to anyone around Salem, but we feel that people will continue to feel shocked when she attacks Victor today. She’s got a knife, she’s got a lot of hatred in her heart, and she’s done with this mess. She’s done with every bit of this. She is not having this, and she is not having another moment like this at all. She’s going to kill him because he took her baby from her and told her that she died and did this to her and her family, and it’s all his fault. She’s not rational right now, and we don’t blame her. She’s got so much going on in her life, and it’s not good.
Meanwhile, we also know that Gabi is going to feel stunned. She’s going to see someone she has not seen in some time, and we have a feeling this is the day she sees her dead husband out and about shopping. Li Shin is making decisions, and one of those decisions is about Chad. There is nothing that will work out for them at all if he decides that Chad cannot stay with the family business. He won’t be able to stop this from happening, but what happens if he makes the decision to oust him and Chad snaps? It’s entirely possible in every manner of speaking. Sarah, on the other hand, has taken off. She’s in Paris, and she’s making sure no one can find her with the baby that is not her baby.
