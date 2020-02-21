Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gabi’s Future isn’t Looking Good

Days of Our Lives fans are not that excited for Ciara as she and Ben continue to hide out and try to keep the cops from finding out where he is. It’s a situation in which so many people are going to find themselves in the middle of something they did not bargain for, but he is so happy to be with her again that he would have done anything to get out. He knows he did not kill his own sister. In fact, we all suspect we know just who did this – and that someone is Victor. He was done with her a year ago before the big time hop, and he didn’t know that he could frame Ben, get away with it, and keep things moving like this for so long. Well, he wouldn’t have done it if he didn’t think he could, but that’s not the point we are trying to make right now. He’s good to go, and he’s happy with the way things are working.
Sarah got some good news today about Mackenzie, but how good will it really end up being? There is no way for her to know if this will really work, but she’s got high hopes in the moment. She’s going to share this with Eric, but she has to find out if it’s what it is first. Sonny, on the other hand, has to ask Will about the divorce papers. Why are they not filed yet? Why is he biding his time with this one? Why is he making choices like this that make a big difference in his own life, and we have to ask if Sonny really wants him to file those papers. We aren’t convinced, and we don’t know that it will ever happen, if you want our truth.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Lani has crashed Gabi and Eli’s wedding. To everyone’s horror, an incensed Gabi turns the device all the way up and Julie collapses. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/hTFd5g3Kf5
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 18, 2020
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
While Ciara harbors a fugitive, Lani takes aim at Gabi – and she’s not going down without a fight. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/JkIKPQt0r5
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 16, 2020
Will has a lot of questions, and he is aiming those at Maggie. Does he remember what happened the night of the accident? Does he remember that she had everything to do with this? We all remember her being in the bottle back then while she tried so hard to hide it from everyone. She was mourning the deaths of people she loved – people who turned out to not be dead at all – and she was in a bad place not having recovered again at that point. She did this, and he is now asking her all the questions about it. Will she go down for it and clear his name, or does she even remember anything that happened that night? We just don’t know. Then there is Ciara. She is more than a little desperate to keep Rafe from arresting Ben and taking him back to prison. What will she do to protect him, and how much trouble will this cause?
Gabi has nothing to look forward to in her life. Her future is bleak, her light has dimmed, and there is nothing she can do at this point to fix the many problems she has caused. She knew that she would do this to herself in this situation, and yet she continued to do what worked for her. Now, she is paying the price and she’s not entirely sure how to get herself out of this mess and into a much better place. She’s not a happy person, but we don’t see her coming out of this one on top, either.
