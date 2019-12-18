Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gina is Unhappy with John

Days of Our Lives fans aren’t sure what might go down this week. So far, we’ve seen Marlena give John an ultimatum about the relationship he has with “Hope” even though we all know she’s not Hope at the moment. We’ve seen Ben lie to Clyde, which never ends well for anyone. We’ve seen Will make all the sacrifices in his own horrible life in prison so that Sonny can be happy, though we all know that Sonny is off doing things that he knows he should not be doing with Evan, and it’s all a mess right now. And, we also got to see things happen for Eve when she was cleared due to new evidence that she did not push Jennifer and cause all these issues in her life. It’s been a whirlwind week considering we are only two days into it and the third is here now. But, we have more.
We also saw that Lani and Kristin decided that with the new change in their lives, they are taking back what is rightfully theirs. They are no longer living this life they don’t want to live anymore. They are done with it. They are headed back to Salem, and everyone who took anything from them is done from this point on. Julie is caring for JJ while he’s struggling. And, he is struggling. His sobriety is a long way away for him, and he might not know just how hard it is at this moment in time. Chad, on other hand, is not happy with Kate, and he is asking her to tell him the truth. Is there a chance that Stefano is alive or is there a chance that Kate has hatched up a plan that might not work out well? We don’t know what might happen.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, “Hope” offers resistance when Abigail asks to look into Jennifer’s case.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/aEf1H6pJW7
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 7, 2019
All she wants to do is cause problems for everyone.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Ciara lies to Victor about Ben; Kristen lies about her friendship with Lani; Kayla lies to herself. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/cw7e8fC2Vz
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 14, 2019
Rafe is a man with a plan, and that plan is to find Rolf and make him fix all the issues that are going on with Hope. He’s aware that she is not herself and that things are not going well for her, but that’s not going to happen. He wants Rolf to find the source of the problem and fix it as quickly as he can. He’s going to hunt him down and work on things without making it obvious to those who are not in the know at this point in time. Jack is on the mend, too, and he’s looking to make a situation right with Jennifer. He’s not going to have much else to say about things, but he’s going to try and make her feel better about all that is going on in her life.
Gina is not happy with John, either. There is nothing she’s happy about with John. There is nothing about his decision that makes her feel good knowing that he is going to stay with his wife and cut off all his contact with her, and that’s all there is to it. She might not know what else going on in his life, but she might just work on something else. Marlena knows that Kate feels guilty about a few things, and she’s going to open up to her and confide in her. She might not be happy about things, but there will be things she can say that make her feel much better.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.