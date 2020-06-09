Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Hope Tries to Convince Ciara Claire is All Right

Days of Our Lives fans started the week out on a crazy note with so many things that happen to be going on. Ben, Jake, and Ciara do all that they can to find out what is going on with Gwen, who they need to track down. They did tell Jake they would help him find her, his ex, and they have no idea she’s in the hospital and has befriend Claire. This is going to be a moment for everyone, if we had to guess. We also think that there is a lot going on with Belle and Shawn. They came back to Salem to see if they can decide what they should do about their daughter. They aren’t sure where things are going for her, or how they will work out, but they do know that they have to figure things out before it is too late for anyone.
On the other side of things, we have to figure out if there is a chance that Will and Sonny will realize that Gabi is missing and that they have to find her. Did she run off on her own to see if she could find the ex and take care of her so that she could have Jake all to herself since she is convinced that he is actually Stefan? It could be that she did think that, but we aren’t so sure right now. There is also a lot more going on that isn’t going to work for her, either. She’s a mess. But, we are going back to Gwen. She’s Claire’s new best friend forever, and Claire is having a good time sharing all the secrets of her life with Gwen, who seems a bit too interested for our taste, if we are being honest here.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Next week: Exciting returns and newcomers shake up Salem! Check out @oliviakeegann #EmilyOBrien #LindsayArnold in the latest #Days extended promo on the #DOOLapp #Claire #Gwen #Alliehttps://t.co/6thxYMh6aR
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) June 6, 2020
Lots of exciting new people coming back right now.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a summer of love in Salem, with weddings for four couples and a baby for Will and Sonny. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YPVoRN7
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 29, 2020
Claire is a young woman who is really excited about something. She’s looking forward to the wedding of Ben and Ciara, and we cannot decide if this is a good thing. We just don’t have it in us to trust her yet, and this is not something we feel we can get over just sitting here doing nothing right now. She’s got a lot on her mind, and she’s been nothing short of a total mess for a very long time now. She’s not someone who will easily or carefully make this a good day for this couple who has already been through so much. We are hopeful she’s not here to make a raging mess of everything, but we have little doubt that is precisely why she is here and what she is up to.
Hope is going to make sure her daughter is all right with Claire’s upcoming release. She’s not happy about her, but her mother needs her to know that Claire has changed. We are with Ciara on this one. Will and Sonny have to find out what is going on with Gabi and her disappearance, and they are all over Ben and Jake about it. Will they tell them what they know, or will they keep it to themselves? Eric, on the other hand, wants to surprise Nicole. He’s going to shar with Abe that he’d like to get married right now, and that he would like his help in making that happen. What bride wouldn’t be surprised to find out her groom wants to get married so badly he cannot even wait?
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.