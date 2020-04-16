Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Hope’s Guilt is Overwhelming

Days of Our Lives fans love that there are so many people who are cheering for Sarah, but we were all shocked by her desire to change the game so much. She’s going to have to make some life choices in the coming days, and none of them are going to be easy for her. Does she go through with her marriage to Xander, or does she leave him? She knows now what he did, and she has to decide how she feels about that. Her own mother caused a car accident that allowed Sarah to end up injured while in labor. That accident caused so many horrible things, like the death of Adrienne, and the death of a baby that she didn’t know she lost. When Xander and Victor found out about the fact that Maggie did this, they covered it up and did what they thought would cause the least amount of damage.
Marrying a man who knows her baby is not her baby is a lot for her, and she might not be able to stay with him. She might not be able to forgive him, even though she knows he did this to keep her happy and make sure she did not suffer. However, now she is suffering twice. She is suffering the loss of a baby she never got to know or love, and she is suffering the loss of a baby she doesn’t have any right to lose. She isn’t her mother, and she doesn’t know what to do. We are heartbroken for her, and we are all just trying to process all of this as it is happening, and we cannot imagine how much she hurts right now realizing all this truth. It makes us understand her decisions, though. We get it, and it’s bad.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Hope is back, but she’s not all right in the moment. She’s been having a tough time dealing with the many things going on in her life. She’s lost a year, and she’s not having an easy time dealing with that. Frankly, we don’t blame her, either. She has had a rough go of a few things in her life, and that is just what it is. She’s been given a chance to come back and live her own life, but she’s also had a tough time dealing with the fact that the evil Gina did some horrible things while using her body and her mind. It’s not easy to live with the fact that she did so many things that hurt so many people, but she’s going to have to make some exceptions to the rule. She’s got to make this a situation she cannot ignore.
On the other side of things, we get to see that there is a lot going on with Rafe, too. He’s going to learn a few things from Evan’s lawyer, and they might not be all that good. There is no way we can see this woman telling Rafe that Evan gets to have the baby, but what do we know? Jordan is gone, and she has a son who needs someone to care for him. Will it be Ben who gets to have his nephew and raise him? And, if so, what will that do to him and Ciara if he suddenly has a baby to raise?
