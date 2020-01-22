Days of Our Lives Spoilers: It’s a Tragic Revelation from Last Mother’s Day

Days of Our Lives fans are still looking at what all happened last Mother’s Day. Things were not always what they seemed to be for us as we watched the time jump in the past few months, so we’ve been able to see far more than we thought possible in that time. For example, most of us had no idea that things would happen to both Adrienne and Sarah on the same day that would change their lives, and we didn’t know that there would be so much drama in the time we missed. But, it happened, and we got to see more of that yesterday as things were unfolding in such a dramatic manner. Maggie, on the other hand, also got to see a few things happen in her life, too. We did get to see someone make a visit to her from her past, and it was clear that this visit was more than a little upsetting.
Xander, on the other hand, was still working very closely with Victor, and we got to see him make a stunning admission to him, and we don’t think that this is something Victor thought he would hear from the man who was his right hand and his evil villain counterpart all these times. He’s been nothing short of a mess about so many things, and telling Victor what was going on was nothing short of a total mistake if we had to guess. He’s not a man who does anything without some sort of horrible plan in mind that will benefit him or those he wants to see benefitted, and hearing all of this is something that he didn’t need to know. But, Xander doesn’t have many friends, so we do get that in some capacity. He had to get this out.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
13,753 episodes, and there's still more drama to come for the residents of Salem. See what unbelievable things happen next on #PeacockTV. #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/jVhHJCfOIt
— Peacock (@peacockTV) January 17, 2020
We love this photo.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen's baby? All the time-jump questions are about to be answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020
It’s still last Mother’s Day. Things are still not working out for anyone around here. Things are still a hot mess, and things will continue to be this way for as long as it takes to catch us up on all that we missed in the year time jump. Kristin is in labor with her own baby, and things will not go well for her as a complication occurs and things begin to look frightening. We have been wondering what happened and how this all unfolded, too. Will is going to find that Adrienne and Sarah are in a terrible situation, and he is going to jump to the rescue. They were in a car accident, and they are both handing on for dear life. Xander, however, is there, too. And he is going to do what he can to help the very injured Sarah have her baby. He is the on who will deliver this baby, and we think that there is nothing good happening here.
We all know that this accident took the life of Adrienne, and that this is not a good situation. She’s gone, and Kayla is the one who has to tell Justin that his wife is dead. It’s a heartbreaking moment, but it might just be the first moment in which we get to see their horrible bond over the very different – but very real – losses in their personal lives. It’s a horrible situation, but it’s also the moment we see Orpheus return, and this means dirty work is going down now.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.