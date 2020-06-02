Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jake Confesses to Ben

Days of Our Lives fans are struggling with the concept of Lani and her pregnancy. This should be such a beautiful time for her right now, but she’s not having much of a good time with anything she’s dealing with. She and Eli only just got engaged when she found out the news, and right now she’s having a difficult time with it. She’s clearly going to find out that she has no choice but to embrace this, but we are going to give her some serious grace right now after she lost the baby she carried a few years ago with Eli. This is a tough time, and it’s undoubtedly reminding her of the last time they were expecting a baby together and how that all turned out. Right now, she needs more time, she needs to focus, and she needs to find the ability to find peace in this.
It’s also a week in which we will see Jake continue to fight with Gabi. He’s not into her, and he’s not going to stop what he’s up to in town to be with someone who is clearly crazy. He might look exactly like her dead husband – he might even be her dead husband, but we won’t believe that until we see it for ourselves and things are proven. However, he’s going to make it a point to talk to Ben about a few things. He’s got so many secrets. Ben is still reeling from what happened last week, and Ciara is just as worried about him as she can be right now. There is so much going on that she cannot change or handle on her own, and it’s been a problem from the beginning. There’s nothing they cannot handle, but this might just be too much.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Jake confronts Gabi about why she would dose him with a dangerous hallucinogen when she thinks he’s her dead husband. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/huCECtRSgu
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 30, 2020
We don’t think he’s a fan of hers.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a summer of love in Salem, with weddings for four couples and a baby for Will and Sonny. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/5Z6YPVoRN7
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 29, 2020
It’s going to be a day for Jake. He’s with Ben right now, and he’s still talking. We know that he has a lot to hide, and we don’t know what he’s hiding it from. We know what he’s said so far and what he’s told everyone about who he is and what he’s in town for, but do we believe him? We believe part of what he is saying, and we believe that there is a chance that if he is not truly Stefan, he is going to pretend to be this man who he looks just like once he has the time to realize what kind of money is involved in what he is doing. But, right now, he’s just opening up to Ben about a few things that are on his mind. What are these things? We don’t really know, but we do know that he’s got to figure things out for himself if he wants any help with his life.
Ben is listening, but he’s not entirely sure what he thinks, either. He’s had a rough few weeks. Here he is, recently engaged to the love of his life, but he’s in danger again, she’s had to save him again, her mother isn’t exactly happy about anything in her life, and there’s the issue with his nephew, too. Rafe is shot, things are taking a turn for the worst, and he’s not sure what is going to happen in his future. He wants to make life better, but can he do that now that he is in this specific situation? We just don’t know.
