Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jennifer Remembers Who Pushes Her

Days of Our Lives fans know that things are going well for some, but they’re not going so well for people like Marlena, who have to make big sacrifices and life changes to ensure that they can save the lives of the ones they love. There are many things going on around here that might not seem so good in the lives of those who are looking to save the world, but there are so many other things that might just make a difference. She’s going to need to make some big decisions about what is going on in her life so that she can save the life of the man she loves, and she’s making those hard decisions. In fact, she’s not someone who will even hesitate when she knows that there is a situation like that in her life. She will risk all she can to save his life.
There is a lot going on that will make the situation with Chad and Stefano a problem for everyone. They have some big problems to face, and there will be a moment when they come to blows, and it will not be good for anyone. They are having some situations, and it’s going to come crashing down around them. We’ve been worried about all that is going on with Ben and Clyde, too, and it seems that we were right to worry. They have a situation that will not stop, and it’s bad news. Their escape is not going as they thought it might – but who thought that getting out of jail free would be an easy feat to begin with? And they are struggling to ensure that things will work out for them. They might end up back there for a much longer period of time, and it won’t end well.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Sarah and Eric learn they are not a match. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/mwwXalPZdf
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 3, 2020
In so many ways.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's Valentine's week, and Eli and Gabi are tying the knot while Ben is making his escape. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/MJir9ilUTB
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020
It’s a bad day for Chad and Abigail. They were so hardcore into finding out what was going on with Stefano and the fight that Chad had with his father, and now they are going to find themselves locked up in the secret chamber that Gina has going on. They are beginning to piece together a few things that are going on around here, and we can say with certainty that they probably with they would have just stayed in Paris where things were still dramatic for them, but on a much smaller basis. We don’t know how they will find their way out of this one unless Stefano decides to let this happen, and we all know that he’s not exactly the nicest guy on the block or the nicest dad in the world.
Jennifer is going to have a memory come back to her. She’s going to suddenly remember that it wasn’t who she thought it was who pushed her off that balcony more than a year ago. It was Hope! But, of course, we all know it was not Hope. It was Gina, but she’s still keeping up the ruse that she is Hope, so Jennifer has no idea that it would be something like this. She’s more than a little shocked to find out her friend did this to her, and she needs some time to process. Princess Gina, however, is working to get rid of Rafe, and she’s going to try and outsmart him to make that happen. Will that ever work?
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.