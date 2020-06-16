Days of Our Lives Spoilers: John and Marlena Realize They Were Duped

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that Sarah wants to kick her game up a notch. This week started with her asking Brady if they can do things a bit more boldly and out of this world. They are mad. They have every right to be mad, too, and they are working together to make sure that they get the revenge that they need on the men who did this horrible thing to both of them. Giving her his baby and telling him that his baby was dead at birth when it was really her baby. Giving her a baby for a year when this baby really did belong to him, and robbing him of this baby he wanted so badly. They will make everyone pay, and they are going to do it their way. Maybe no one else likes it, but we are enjoying this.
We found it oddly terrifying when Claire asked Ciara to forgive her. She wants to make amends with her and make things right, but this is not going to happen overnight. We know that Ciara has her guard up, and we think that she is completely justified in that. She cannot trust her, and we know this. But, we did think the moment that Ben asked Will to be his best man was such a sweet one, and we are so happy for him having found such a good friend in someone who is so close to this family. It was great stuff. We all felt it when Julie got to see Jake for the first time, too. Imagine seeing a man who looks identical to the man who died and whose heart you have beating inside your chest. It is a lot to handle, and we get that. But, this is one of those things.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Sending our love to Judi Evans and hope she has a quick and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/EHSgcqgUpH
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 12, 2020
Still sending her every prayer in the world.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a week of great loves as Eric proposes to Nicole, and Steve decides he's going to win back Kayla. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/YGpjgGcMNU
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 22, 2020
Gabi did not leave, like we thought she did at first. She didn’t go off and look for Gwen on her own to make sure that no one found out about Jake and tried to take him from her. She was kidnapped and taken hostage, and someone has to find her. So many people know that she is missing, but so few of them are actually doing what they can to look for her right now. They aren’t sure where this is going and what is going on in their lives, but they are going to find that this is a situation that doesn’t allow for them to change the game too much. This is bad for her. Eli and Lani, on the other hand, are not looking anywhere else until they get the truth from Jake. Where is she? What is going on? What does he know? Will he tell them?
John and Marlena are quick to realize that Claire is not all right. She is not well, and she was not ready to be taken out of the hospital. Now they have to deal with this and what she’s done, and they have to figure out what steps to take next. She’s working her game, though, and that means she’s giving some information to Ben and Ciara that might just help them on their path to figuring everything out. It’s not foolproof, but they might have some answers to deal with. Will this allow them to forgive her right now?
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.