Days of Our Lives Spoilers: John Makes A Deal with Orpheus

Days of Our Lives fans know that Abigail has begun to learn what is going on in her mind, but we have to say that we continue to worry for her in a way that is nothing short of panic. She’s had a lot of mental issues in the past, and not one of those are mental issues that make us feel good about her brain and the way that it is working. She’s had a lot going on in her world and in her brain the past few years, and it only seems to get worse. Her answers might be good for now, but we suspect that there are much bigger issues at hand she has to live with, and we aren’t sure she’s going to find much time to be able to handle this with all that is going on otherwise. Things are just not good for her.
Meanwhile, we know that there is not a chance in the world that Hope is getting over what she did as Gina anytime in the near future. She’s going to find John and Marlena and apologize for all she did, even though it was not her. They also know that it was not her, and we have a difficult time believing that they actually think that she did this and that she is to blame for this one. It’s a lot, but we cannot handle how this is happening and what this means for anyone. Justin is also going to have to give Rafe some bad news about David and the adoption process, and we aren’t sure he can handle this news right now. He’s fragile with all that is going on, but that’s all there is to it. Also, we are going to see Kayla lay into Steve about something, and we think that this ought to be quite good.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Orpheus shows up to see Marlena. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/OtI1Tz46y1
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 21, 2020
That escalated quickly.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Gabi sees someone who looks exactly like Stefan… and collapses in the square. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/9sq6TaH1mw
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 24, 2020
Evan has a secret, but this is not a surprise to anyone. He’s going to share it today, and the person he chooses to share it with is Zoey. We have no clue how this is going to end for him, but he doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of this situation in any capacity right now. There’s a lot going on that he cannot handle, but this is going to be too much. On the other side of things, we are also going to see that Chad is going to accuse Gabi of something awful. He’s sure that it’s Gabi drugging Abigail to cause her to have some horrible and really ugly hallucinations, and he’s not going to stand for this. She’s going to be shocked, but we almost believe it’s not her.
John is a man who has had a rough few years, and things don’t appear to be improving in any capacity. He seems to feel that there is a lot that might change around here, but he also seems to believe that there might be some things he can change. One of those things is what is going on with Orpheus, and he might just find that today is the day that he accepts his offer. We have such a sinking feeling about this and what it means for everyone else, but we know that there is so much we don’t know yet. We hope he has a plan that is going to help him stay on top of things, but we aren’t sure.
