Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Julie Collapses

Days of Our Lives fans looked at the weekend like a long break, and that works out for so many people. It was wedding day on Friday, and we have to say that we don’t think that things will turn out the way they are meant to turn out for everyone. We feel that there might be some disconnect with the wedding, and that disconnect might have everything to do with Lani. She’s not looking for Eli to marry this woman, but Gabi is not about to let him go. Abe talked to his son about it, but that doesn’t mean anything to anyone. There’s so much more that might happen around here now that Eli is being honest and things are beginning to turn into a thing for him. He’s got a lot on his plate right now, and we don’t know that he can make a wise decision in this moment.
There’s not much else we have to say about that, but we do have to mention that even on her wedding day, Gabi is doing all she can to be sure she’s able to control Julie’s heart. Lani and JJ are making it clear that they are taking control from her and that she cannot have it all the time, but they are doing what they can to make sur they get it in return. There’s a lot here that doesn’t make much sense, but we have a feeling that there’s a lot more going on that we don’t know about yet. Meanwhile, Steve still has Kayla thinking he’s himself. Marlena is making sacrifices. Shawn is trying to make sure he can save his mother. Things are taking a turn for the worse around here, but we think that this means that rock bottom might already be here.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It’s a new week, and there is going to be a lot of drama going in to Monday. You see, Gabi is going to make a mistake today in admitting that there is situation in her life. She has an admission to make, and that’s going to change the game for her a bit. There’s a lot happening right now, but there’s also a wedding situation going on. She’s getting married to Eli, but she’s also fighting for control of Julie’s heart, and she’s also making mistakes along the way. What will happen now that she’s making this admission and her wedding is here? Will this stop everything from proceeding? Additionally, Lani is about to make a bold move by crashing the wedding, which we think is going to do a significant amount of damage to the way things are going for them.
Julie is going to collapse today, too. And we have to ask ourselves if this has anything to do with the battle going on right now for control over her heart, or if Gabi just found out a way to regain the power she’s been looking for and now she’s making everyone pay for even thinking twice about doing anything against her wishes? We don’t know, but it’s going to be a big deal that might change the game forever. We can’t decide how this might work, but we are not sure it will go well for anyone. Will she be all right? We probably won’t know this today, but we can imagine the wedding is going to be affected.
