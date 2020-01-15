Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Julie Offers Kayla Some Advice

Days of Our Lives fans are not that surprised that Chad doesn’t feel that what Kate is up to is anything good. What Kate is up to is rarely anything good, if we are being honest. But, her latest scheme has her turning into something of a questionable person for Chad, and he’s not all that amused by her behavior in the moment. She might not even realize it, but he’s over here questioning every single thing she’s up to, all that she stands for, and everything in between. He is not standing for this behavior from her, and he is not about to figure this out on his own. He’s got more to this than he thought, and that’s a problem we cannot handle. We don’t know what else to think, though. He’s looking into her, and we can see how that might change a few things in their lives.
Abigail is more than a little surprised when she finds Steve with Kristin. We know, of course, that this is not Steve. We also know that not that many people know he is home, and the people who do know have no idea that he’s hanging out with someone like Kristin. It’s not like they have a very good history with one another regarding the way that they’ve treated one another and the way that things are going. But, for now, we can see that some people have some bigger issues to handle. Ciara, on the other hand, is still trying to recover from the shock she felt when she learned what Xander and Victor had planned. There is nothing that they can do in this moment, and she is going to have her work cut out for her trying to figure this out as it goes along.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Eli is making some big changes in his life, including the fact tha the literally just proposed to Gabi and we are shocked by this. Lani only just came back to town, and we know that he has feelings for her still, so why? And when he opens up to Abe about Lani and what happened, Abe will be shocked. We can bet, too, that he’d rather see Eli really happy with Lani than just getting through the day and going through the motions with Gabi. He knows Eli better than most, and he has to know that he’s not happy. But, there is so much more. Gina and Stefano are working so hard to devise a plan that will get them all they wanted in life. they want to break up John and Marlena and be with the ones that are free, and this will not work for them.
Then there is Julie, who is going to take it upon herself to offer Kayla a bit of advice that she might not want in the moment. She has to tell her what she’s feeling because she doesn’t want Kayla to have any regrets in her life, and she will if she doesn’t know this. She’s sharing it with her, and we don’t know if the very bold statement she is making will make any difference to Kayla or not, but we think that she definitely does need this in her life. But, will it work for her, or will she ignore it and let it go for now? We cannot decide.
