Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kate Explains Stefan to Jake

Days of Our Lives fans know that the past week was a crazy one. There was so much drama, so many things that did not go well, and so many things that no one saw coming. We didn’t see Ben finding himself in trouble again. We didn’t see that there would be a time when he was injured and Ciara had to care for him. We did see, however, that there would be a budding friendship between Steve and Hope. They both went through the same thing. Their bodies were taken over by horrible people who used them to do horrible things to the people they love, and they are both struggling to deal with that and what it means to them. They are bonding over this, and we can say that we did see that one coming from about a mile away. But, how does this make Kayla feel?
Her own friend, Marlena, is having difficult conversations with Kayla. She’s not in a good headspace right now. She’s with Justin but she’s in love with Steve. It’s a lot. Maggie is still in jail, and she’s managed to find a way to slap Xander across the face after he shared with her all that is going on in their lives. She’s had some issues with him in the past, but we know that there is so much more to this than anything else. She feels responsible for all that happened with the babies and with so many other things. There is no change in her life that is good at all, and she’s horrified. Her husband will be fine, but she’s not happy about any of this or what it means, and she’s also afraid there is a chance that Xander is not being completely honest with her about things.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
#Days interview! @BrandonBarash teases his return as Jake, "It’s a fun journey that they wrote and hats off to them for the way they did it.” @NBCdays
Read it here: https://t.co/j1IlPhwyw3 pic.twitter.com/KQUdqHk3Az
— SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) May 7, 2020
We still aren’t convinced that he is Stefan, though. Jake is unrelated. Right?
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Sarah takes extreme measures with Rex, and Kayla is angry to discover Hope has moved in with Steve. Watch an all-new #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/oIWVgXhYaR
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 1, 2020
Kate is a woman who has to do a lot of dirty jobs, and her current job right now is to clue Jake into what the heck is going on and who the heck Stefan is. She’s a woman who was once a huge fan of Gabi, but she’s beginning to see that this is one crazy young woman, and this is all that she can handle in the moment. She’s been in a place where she has to focus on everyone outside of this, but it’s not been enough for all of us. She is going to listen to Jake as he shares the strange things that have been going on, from Gabi insisting that he is someone he is not to actually kissing him because she’s so convinced he is. This might just surprise Kate, but she’s not going to let that on. She’s just explaining what she can while she can do it, and she’s trying to work her way up from there.
On the other side of things is Abigail, who is not in a good place. She’s continuing to have some hallucinations and no one can really pinpoint what is going on. She knows that she’s being poisoned, and she’s in a place where she feels it might be Gabi doing this to her, but she’s going to attack someone. We have a suspicious feeling that this person is Kate and that Abigail is going to surprise her with her hatred and her feelings. She might not hurt her so much as just startle her, but it should be good.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.