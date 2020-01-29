Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kate is Not Happy

Days of Our Lives fans are shocked that things are not going well with the John and Steve situation. We also know you can read our sarcasm. The fact that Stefano has found a way to take over Steve’s face and body and we know how he did it – since it’s not like that’s not big business around here as it is – is something we’ve been waiting for someone to figure out. They’re not figuring it out fast enough, though, and things are starting to take a very shocking turn for everyone involved. They are off chasing the world and figuring things out as they come, and Stefano “Steve” is going to keep John as far from home as he can right now – except that things might not be going his way at home with Gina in charge of taking down Marlena since Hope’s son has been summoned and is in town to see if things can be improved with his mother.

Kate is positive that there is a chance Marlena is not in a safe place right now, and she has to warn her about this. She has to keep her safe from all that is going on, and we can be sure that Hattie has more than a little something to do about all of this. There is nothing we can do but sit here and hope that all goes well for them, but we know Kate can do a lot more than other people when it comes to protection. She’s got more power than most people even realize. How Gina will handle Hope’s son is what is making us most excited, though. He will know within days this is not the mother he knows and loves. There is not a chance in the world he will not know this.

With all the impeachment drama going down, not many people are getting to watch their favorite shows these days. That’s the drama.

Kate is not in a good mood right now, and she is about to let Gina know that she’s in a place where she’s not feeling particularly good about things. She wants to know what she and Stefano have planned for Marlena. She cannot allow anything to happen to her, and she’s not about to let them take her down and make her miserable. She knows that Stefano has feelings for her that means she might be very safe in all of this, but that doesn’t mean she won’t end up hurt. She’s about to ask Gina what is going on and how they are planning on making this all right in the world.

Then there is what is going on with John and Steve. He thinks his old friend wants to help him find Stefano, but he suspects that there is a little something off about his friend. They seem to be going in circles. Nothing is getting accomplished, and no one seems to know what is going on. There is a growing list of things that doesn’t make any sense, and John is not feeling good about any of this. He’s got his suspicions, and he’s about to let his friend know that things are not working out in his mind, that he has some problems with all of this, and that he is not in a good place. This is going to be met with some opposition since this is not Steve, but he doesn’t know what is going to happen in this moment. It’s all a mess.

