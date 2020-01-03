Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla and Steve Meet Again

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla and Steve Meet Again

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that Gabi is so unhappy to find out that Lani is back in town. She told her to get out and to get lost and to make sure she didn’t have any happiness in her life again by never coming back. To find her back in town is not a good thing for Gabi, and now she has to set her focus on something like making sure Lani isn’t able to get Eli to fall for her again. Of course, we know Gabi doesn’t really love Eli. She’s just lonely and she had a thing with him in the past, but he never really did much for her in the grand scheme of things. We don’t know what else to do about that but sit here and wonder. She’s not happy, and this is just the beginning for her when this situation is in question.

Everyone is shocked that Steve is back. How? When? Why? They don’t know what to do, but no one is more upset than Justin. He knows that Kayla and Steve were together for so many years and that he is the love of her life, but that she didn’t think she’d ever have a chance to be with him again as he was in prison. Now that he is back, Justin is scared. Kayla has assured him that she loves him and that she is happy with him, but we all know that she will leave him in a second to be with the man she really loves. That’s not all either. Kristin took down Nicole, and she’s made it clear that they have more in life to look forward to, also. They have more to bother with, and they have more to deal with. She’s told Brady she wants him.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

Kayla is finally facing her husband to his face, and she has a lot of questions for him. What is he doing here, how did he get here? What is going on in their lives, and how can she get this situation to work in her favor? What does he want now that he is back, and why was he so secretive about all of it when he finally showed up? What does she feel for him? When she sees him face to face and has this conversation with him, will all her old feelings come rushing back into her heart and will she want to make some big changes in her life that involve being with her and not being with anyone else? And what will he do about that, because we all know he is not as he seems at this moment in time. There’s a lot going on that doesn’t make sense right now, but this is the beginning of the puzzle being put together.

Gina is not happy with Rafe, and he’s about to hear all of that. She’s going to lash out at him, which is just one more reason why he is so tired of her and done with her behavior. On the other side of things, Ciara is going to support Ben. Today is the final day of his appeal, and she knows that he needs to be there to make sure that things go well or at least to be there while he is finding out the news and what will happen to him now that things are turning around in his favor.

