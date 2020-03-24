Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Fills Hope In

Days of Our Lives fans are horrified right now for people like Gabi and Kate, who are simply struggling to stay alive right now. They have Chad coming after them, and it’s becoming a problem for so many people. You see, there are issues in which people have to focus on things that are not always their own priority, and this is one of those times. He’s being taken over in his mind by his father, who we all know is not the most logical guy in the world. Stefano wants to see these two suffer, and he is using his ordinarily good son to make it happen. It’s not his best or finest moment, we know, but he will not stop until he gets what he wants. And, right now, he wants this. The other problem is that they are trapped together as they hide from him and try to stay alive, which cannot possibly end well.
Chad knows what is going on even if he cannot stop what is happening. He is doing all he can right now to ensure that his own wife does not find out what is going on in his mind, which is not anything he can control. What he wants to continue to do is protect his wife and make sure all things end well and accordingly to all of them. But, that will not be very likely. Stefano spent some time looking to connect with the woman he loves, which is Marlena. He cannot stop thinking of her and wanting her, and that’s not good news. However, this is all there is to it. He cannot have her, but we also know that Sonny is working hard to get Evan to make some good choices. How will that go for everyone in Salem?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Ciara prays Hope will be
her mom again when she wakes up. https://t.co/Gv7Weumrvw pic.twitter.com/DDWYfoXtpg
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 19, 2020
She needs her mother.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Salem's list of villains just got longer – Orpheus is back! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/w4XkEvJaEd
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 13, 2020
There’s a lot happening right now, and we don’t know what else to do about any of it. We don’t know if there is any way we can focus on things that are not related to how Maggie is living her current life. She’s in a dark place right now with things. She’s got to say goodbye to her family and her friends, and tell them she loves them, as she is taken off to prison for the death she caused a year ago. She is going to allegedly live out the rest of her days in prison, which is absolutely not good news for anyone. She has a lot going on in her life, but she has to focus on things like the way she’s living with the other things also going on. She’s a person who isn’t sure how to get through to those she loves, and it is not making things easier on anyone.
On the other side of things, there is a lot going on with Hope that Kayla is trying to make better. She has to fill in the gaps and make things right, but it’s not nearly as easy as she might think that it is. She’s not in a good place, but she’s also not in a place where she can do much else other than focus on what is in front of her. Meanwhile, we also have good news in that Ben is released from jail and he gets to be with the love of his life again. This is what we’ve been waiting for.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.