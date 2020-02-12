Home
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Helps "Steve"

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kayla Helps “Steve”

9 seconds ago

Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that Gina is doing all she can to try and make sure that Rafe cannot get what he wants from life. He’s a man who has a lot going on, but he also knows that she is not Hope, and that the woman he’s loved for a very long time needs his help. Of course, Princess Gina is not down with that because she’s finally got the man she loves in her clutches and she will do anything and everything she can to ensure that he stays there and things work out for her the way she’s been planning and plotting for the better part of a year now. She will attempt to outsmart him, but she’s not the brightest bulb, if you know what we want. She won’t, but he might allow her to think that she has so that she lets down her guard.

Meanwhile, fake Steve needs some help, and he’s going to his fake wife for help with what he needs. He is going to ask Kayla to do what she can for him and to help him out, as she is still currently unaware that he is not the man to whom she was married for so many years. He is Stefano, and he is up to nothing good at all. She’s not going to go much longer without realizing this one, though. She’s smart, and she knows this man like no one else. Then there is Jennifer, who has finally remembered who it was who pushed her off the balcony a year ago. To see her shock when she realizes it was Hope is too much for us. She doesn’t know that Hope is not herself right now, and this is going to cause some serious issues.

Now that Ben is out of prison, he’s got to find a way to stay away from the law and stay safe. That will not be easy in Salem, but Ciara is going to do all she can to hide him out and make sure he’s not found. She’s someone that the police will come looking for to see what she knows since they know that she is so close to him, but we cannot decide how that will go in any other capacity. On the flip side of things, though, there is more to this than meets the eye. For example, we know that there is going to be a lot that we cannot handle, and we all know that this means big things for everyone. She’s going to hide him in the gatehouse at the DiMera mansion, and we aren’t sure that’s the best idea.

Kayla is going to help fake Steve get out of the hospital, which is also not a great idea. We have so many reasons to believe that things are going to take a very ugly turn around here, and that is not good news. We know that there are always going to be people who are upset about things, but this is almost too much that she’s not yet aware. Sarah and Eric get some news about the bone marrow they need for their daughter, and Kristin is going to keep a major secret from Brady, which is not going to go well for anyone. It’s bad for all of them, and we get that.

