Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristin is Furious With Gabi

Days of Our Lives fans started the week out with a bang, but we have come to expect nothing short of that in any capacity. It’s time for things to take a big change, and we are all right with that. We are all a little bit worried that Ciara might not make it in time to stop Ben from dying. It’s time for his execution, and he’s not going to get a second chance at life if she doesn’t come back with the information she’s uncovered so she can save his life. Things are a mess for them, and there is not much that they can do other than hope she gets there in time. She’s got what she needs, she’s got help, but can she help and get there in time? His actual life depends on in it this time around, and there isn’t room for even one mistake around here.
Evan is a man who has a plan, and he has a secret. He is David’s father, and he is here to take his son. He is also going to take Sonny, which is not going to end well. He has to do what he feels he has to do for a reason, but we aren’t sure that this is going to work out well for anyone in the meantime. He’s got a lot going on, but we don’t know that this is going to change his life for a moment. He’s going to make things worse with the stuff he’s doing now. Kayla is with Rolf, and he’s got a new plan. He knows how to make sure that Stefano gets to have Marlena, and Kayla is horrified to hear his plan and what he is going to try and do. This is never going to work.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Eli comes to Lani and admits he still has feelings for her and doesn’t want to lose her. https://t.co/ZsCmiozQaB pic.twitter.com/Nt33uCz24X
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 27, 2020
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Is this the end for Ben? As his execution begins, Ben calls out for Ciara. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/xjY70XXMYc
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 29, 2020
Time is of the essence more than ever as it pertains to Ben and his life. There is so much going on right now that matters more than anything, and that matters because he will die. If Ciara and Will cannot get this information out in time, he will die. They have to find things that are working for them right now, and they have to make this work. They have to make it to the prison and allow things to work, but they don’t know that they can. They have to, though, and Ciara has never been more fearful in her life. Ben doesn’t know that she has this information and that there is a chance for him to have a future, but it all depends on how fast she can make it. We are worried for all of them. Ben is seeing his future with Ciara in his mind as the lethal injection begins, which means it might be too late.
Kristin is not happy with Gabi, and she’s laying into her about all that is going on. There is more than a little tension right now, and it’s palpable. Xander is not happy right now, especially since he ran into the good Doctor Raynor. Who, in all actuality, is not that good. He knows that the babies were switched and this could be a problem. It’s not going to end well for Sarah and Eric right now, and we are horrified. Though, it’s not going to end well for Brady and Kristin, either, when they learn their baby is alive, but maybe not for long.
