Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani and Eli Get Shocking News

Days of Our Lives fans are just sitting here entirely and completely shocked that there was yet another proposal. We got to see Eli ask Lani to marry him – again. Remember a year ago when they were meant to be married, but it didn’t work out for them? Gabi was blackmailing and threatening Lani and she had to leave her fiancé behind at their wedding and run off out of town to save her own life and to save his life? She killed Gabi’s husband, through no fault of her own, and Gabi would not allow her to ever find any happiness. She took off, he began dating Gabi again, and they were set to be married. We can ascertain from this situation that Eli is a man who is anxious to be married, but we are so happy he did not settle for someone like Gabi who was not truly in love with him. But, three proposals in as many weeks? There’s a lot of love in Salem right now.
Jack is a man who is not happy. His own daughter has to leave Salem to find help for her hallucinations, and no one is happy about this. He’s upset with Gabi, thinking that it is her own fault that Abigail is going through all of this, and it’s a problem for everyone. He’s not a happy man right now, and his patience level is not where it needs to be. To see him go out of his own way to confront her and to make it feel this uncomfortable is big for Jack. Abigail gave her emotional goodbye, though, and that was hard. She’s got to go find treatment for her hallucinations in Florida before they are worse. She cannot live her life like this anymore, and everyone knows that. But, it was hard.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
By popular demand! Here is the bonus scene from this week's #Days featuring #WilSon in an emotional remembrance of #Adrienne played to perfection by @freddiemsmith @chandlermassey #DOOLapp #Sonny #Willhttps://t.co/025C0YFw97
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) May 16, 2020
Emotional is an understatement.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a week of great loves as Eric proposes to Nicole, and Steve decides he's going to win back Kayla. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/YGpjgGcMNU
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 22, 2020
It’s been one day since Eli asked Lani to be his wife, and they cannot even have that much time to celebrate. There is nothing short of disaster happening today when they receive news that will shock them both to the core. Don’t ask us – yet – what that news might be. We simply do not know yet. There is no indication that whatever is going on is going to be something that will stop them from being married or if it will simply be something that they cannot handle on their own. We don’t know, but we can be sure that there is more to this than meets the eye. Ciara, on the other hand, is going to find that there is a lot more going on in their own lives. She’s going to find herself in a situation where she has to help her fiancé find his way out of yet another predicament that might not be all that good for him, and she is not happy about it.
Justin is going to do something difficult today. He’s going to visit his late wife at her grave. He needs to ask her something that he feels is very important. He needs to ask her if she is all right with him marrying Kayla. He wants to make things official with her, though we aren’t sure he wants to do it for all the right reasons. Does he want to marry her because he wants to be with her, or because he wants her to be with him and he wants to be sure that she cannot be with Steve?
