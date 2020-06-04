Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani and Eli Share Their Exciting News

Days of Our Lives fans are not at all surprised that Brady has a few issues to deal with right now. He’s a man who has been dealing with a lot these days, and he’s got a few of his loved ones very worried. For one, John is not happy with his motives. He’s not sure that Brady is acting in a place that is out of good intentions, and he’s worried he’s up to something else. Ciara and Eric both made it clear to him that he’s got a lot of issues in his life, too, and that they are worried for him and his decisions right now. He doesn’t seem that worried about how they feel or what they are up to, though, and that’s not something that shocks us, if we are being honest. They are his loved ones, but they aren’t always going to be the ones that he goes to first. He’s got more to worry about.
Meanwhile, we also know that Xander had some big you-know-whats to ask Sarah for another chance. What on earth make shim feel that she’s willing to do that for him after what he did to her? He caused her more pain than she’s ever had to deal with. Losing a baby you never got to hold, love, or be with is one thing that is hard and difficult and crushing enough. Losing a baby you’ve loved through thick and thin and health issues and everything in between for a solid year? We imagine that’s an entirely different piece of horror that no one wants to imagine. Ben offers to help Jake with the issues he’s having, which is finding his ex. He needs to get Gabi out of his life, and this is one way that he can help out.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
We like an interesting insight.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Hope is not in a good place right now as he works hard to battle Zoey for the custody of little David. He has to do what he has to do to make things work, and Hope is going to go to work for him right now. She’s going to back him up, help him out, and do what she needs to do to ensure that he is taken care of. That’s what friends do, right? Jack is going to talk to Steve, too. He has to offer his good friend some very practical advice as it pertains to his relationship with Kayla. Jack knows that Steve will never love anyone as much as he loves her, but he also knows that this is a woman who is with another man right now, and he has some insightful information to share with Steve.
Lani and Eli have some exciting news – well, it’s the news that is terrifying Lani and making her feel as if her entire world has been turned upside down and around – but they have to share this with someone. They are going to sit down with Abe and Julie and tell them that they are not only getting married, but they are also expecting a little baby of their own. This is going to be one of those situations that just changes the game for them in every manner of speaking. Zoey is going to fight with Orpheus as things begin to crumble around her, and that’s a situation we don’t know how to handle. She’s not going to win this, right?
