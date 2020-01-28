Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani Finds Out About Gabi and Eli’s Engagement

Days of Our Lives fans was that a lot is going to go down this week, and it’s only Tuesday. After the horrible loss of their newborn daughter, we saw things unfold and horrible situations happen for both Brady and Kristin. We also watched them as they began to bond, which is not something we think that they could have done with one another even if their baby had survived. The loss of a baby is crushing and horrible, and many people are dealing with it in their own way. They are dealing with this by coming together because they are the only two who even know what they are feeling right now. They are crushed and horrified and broken as people, and they both know that feeling. It’s a dark place to be, but they recognize that dark place in one another, and it’s allowed them to bond in a way that they couldn’t when things were good.
Will and Ciara are trying to decide what they should do now that they have to take this truth to someone. They are debating what might happen if they come forward with this, but they don’t know how to go about it. We think that the decision they make will ultimately cost both of them more than they are willing to pay, and that will be the catalyst that puts them into a horrible situation, but we aren’t entirely sure about it. We know that they are struggling significantly, but we don’t know just how much they might suffer as a result of all of this. There is so much in their lives that we don’t know at this point, and it’s a bit more than we thought possible for them. Kristin, on the other hand, is going to make some big trouble, too.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
13,753 episodes, and there's still more drama to come for the residents of Salem. See what unbelievable things happen next on #PeacockTV. #DaysOfOurLives pic.twitter.com/jVhHJCfOIt
— Peacock (@peacockTV) January 17, 2020
Are you staying up to date?
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen's baby? All the time-jump questions are about to be answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020
It turns out that Lani is about to find out that her life is not what it was meant to be. She’s going to find out that her ex-fiance and almost husband is about to get married once again, and this time to the woman who broke them up and forced her to run away from her own wedding. It’s a nightmare for her, but things are happening that way for a reason. There is so much she is going to feel horrible about, but it will not change the way the game is played if you ask us. We are all sad for her, but we don’t really think there is a chance in the world that there is going to be a wedding for Eli and Gabi. There’s no way that this will happen at all, ever. Kate, on the other hand, realizes that Marlena is not in a good place. She’s in danger, and someone has to fix this.
Gina is not going to be happy when she finds out that Hope’s son is in town thanks to the fact that Rafe has called him and asked him to come check on his mother. She will not be happy about this because she doesn’t have time to deal with Shawn, but Hope would have time for her son. Now things will be a little bit off in her own plan, and that upsets her. But, Steve has John running all over the world looking for Stefano and making a mess of things even though it is all relative. It’s a mess right now in Salem, and no one can figure out what to do about any of it.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.