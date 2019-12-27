Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani Gets Back at Gabi

Days of Our Lives fans know that Marlena found a small gift in her purse, and she’s not sure what is going on and how this is going to affect her life. But, we all know that she has a lot to be thankful for this year. Her Christmas might not have gone the way she thought it would at the hospital party, but she’s living a life that is a lot better than the one she was living in the past. She’s got this gift, she’s sure who it is from, and we are not in a place to argue with her about it, either. She is accurate in thinking that it might just be a gift from Stefano, since we did see him at the party in an effort to stay hidden and out of the way of everyone who is there to bother with him. He’s a mess.
John, on the other hand, did not have much else do to that would make anyone happy when he came home and found a rather shocking surprise. We will see him spend some time focusing on how to figure that one out as the days go on. She’s got a lot on her plate, and he’s got a lot on his plate, and neither of them is making any sort of effort to talk to the other about it. There is nothing else going on, and there is nothing else we can do about that. For now, though, there is a lot going down that we aren’t sure we can fix. They have to figure this out, and they have to be honest with one another, or we are going to see their lives fall apart in the new year. It is, after all, coming up a lot faster than most.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Happy Holidays from Patchy Claus. May the season bring peace and comfort and laughter to all! 😘♥️🎄 pic.twitter.com/PhW7k0Ww5x
— Stephen Nichols (@officialnichols) December 22, 2019
Get it, Santa.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
As loved ones come together for the holidays, Kayla thinks she sees the one love she's never forgotten: Steve. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/eOvucbpTub
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 21, 2019
Lani is back. She’s not living her life the way she’s been living it anymore. She left town because she felt she had no choice. She felt that she had to depart if she wanted to keep her sanity. She could not be there in front of Eli after walking away from him on their wedding day. She couldn’t be there in front of all the people who were there to see her suffer, and she didn’t feel she could stick around and live this kind of life. She did what she felt she could do in the moment, but she didn’t feel that she was capable of making good choices while she did it. So, she left and she lived a different life for the past year. It wasn’t one she enjoyed, but it might just have been one she needed. She had a lot on her mind and in her life, and she had to focus on that.
On the other side of things, she also had to come back. When JJ showed up and he was looking for Kristin and their lives were what they thought they were, she knew there were changes that needed to be made. She was shocked to find out that Gabi and Eli were together, and she felt she had to come back. Today, we will see her strike back at Gabi, but in a manner that comes across as very indirect. She’s making an effort, and we like it.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives