Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Lani is Worried

Days of Our Lives fans know last week was a shocking one. From Ciara needing to save Ben from yet another horrible situation – honestly, when will he be done with these? – to Lani and Ben getting engaged and then finding out that they are expecting a baby with one another, to Gabi being arrested, to Jake wanting nothing to do with her, to Abigail leaving for Florida in hopes that she will find someone who can treat her hallucinations and make things better for her, to everything in between. It was a heck of a week, and we don’t know what else to do with it. We got to see a lot of love with Sonny and Will as they spent some quality time together. They were so romantic, and we also got to see a moment in which Sonny got to go be with Justin at Adrienne’s grave where they made a decision.
Justin asked his late wife, while visiting her grave, if he could marry Kayla. We still have some reservations about this. We think he’s looking to marry her so that she cannot marry Steve if he decides to take her back, but that’s something we will see coming later. On the other side of things, it was an emotional goodbye for Abigail and her family. They don’t want her to go after they just got her back from Paris. But, this is for her health. Orpheus and John had some words. Rafe was shot looking for little David, and Hope is not sure what to do right now. Things are taking some ugly turns, and we are not that confident that we know what we are doing and how we can cope with the things that are changing so quickly in Salem for the people we love to watch.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Ciara's #PutaRingOnIt moment concerns #Victor & #Marlena is worried sick over #John who is in the clutches of #Orpheus! Check out the extended promo for next week's #Days #DOOLapp @victoriakonefal #JohnAniston @DeidreHall @DrakeHogestyn #GeorgeDelHoyohttps://t.co/dXGy7dPyf4
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) May 16, 2020
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a week of great loves as Eric proposes to Nicole, and Steve decides he's going to win back Kayla. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/YGpjgGcMNU
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 22, 2020
It’s a new week this week, which means it’s new problems, new solutions to old problems and about everything in between. Lani and Eli have had some time to deal with the information that they were given last week. She’s having a baby. Things did not go well the last time they were having a baby. Of course, their situation was also different back then. She was with another man, who was in a dark, dark place when she cheated on him with Eli, got pregnant, the couple decided to lie to her ex about becoming a father, and he finally felt he had something to live for. Unfortunately, the truth came out in a courtroom in front of many people, then here baby did not survive. Lani and Eli had little to nothing going for them at the time.
This time, they have more going for them. It’s definitely his baby. They are together. They are getting married. They are happy. But, she’s struggling. We assume she’s struggling because of what happened the last time she was pregnant, and we get that. It’s hard to feel happy about something that was so hurtful and heartbreaking the last time around. We know this, and we don’t know what else to do about this other than sit back, relax, and hope for the best. For now, though, we are going to hope she is able to embrace this and be present in the moment to the best of her abilities before she misses out on all the joy that this kind of situation can bring.
