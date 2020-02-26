Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Admits the Truth

Days of Our Lives fans know there are so many things that are not going well for Sarah and Eric, and the major decisions that they have to face in the hopes of saving the life of their newborn daughter is a horrible one. They have to face some decisions that will make them question everything they know, make it hard for them to sleep at night, and they will always wonder if what they are doing is going to be good enough. We don’t know if they can handle what is going to come their way at any given time, but we do hope that they can make something work to their advantage. We are sure that they will find a way to come through this, but that doesn’t make days like this or decisions like this one any easier than they are. They are a couple who have to deal with hard things.
Maggie is confronting her husband and Xander about the night of the accident. She might not remember for a long time what happened, but she knows that she did this and she is the one who killed a woman and caused so much horror and pain – and she knows that Will is the one who went to jail and suffered for all of it. She’s horrified in knowing that this was allowed to happen, and she is not amused that her family allowed her to walk away from that and let a young person with his entire life to live take the blame for what she did when she was not in her right frame of mind. To say that Victor is upset that she remembers is an understatement, but we don’t know what he will do next other than try to continue to cover this up.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Great scenes w/ Sonny and Gabi today. Poor Sony has been trying to keep everything together for Ari and it’s about time he let out his frustration. @camilabanus @freddiemsmith brought out so many emotions from each other, I couldn’t stop watching. 👏#Days pic.twitter.com/TNa4AqSibO
— Laura (@laurahsupersta1) February 22, 2020
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Maggie admits her guilt, which means Will is innocent… and can return home to Sonny.
Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/OR8fdBPSLY
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 22, 2020
It’s been a long time coming for these two, but we hear it’s going to be a good day for Eli and Lani as they finally reunite. Now that he knows the truth about what is going on with Gabi and all that she is up to and has been up to all this time, we know that he is not into her any longer. He’s working on making things work with the woman he really did and really has loved all this time. It’s been a long time coming right now, and that’s all there is to it. Then there is all that is happening with Chad, who is very happy that Gabi has been fired from his family business, and he’s doing all he can to gloat about it right to her face. He’s done with her, and that’s not something she’s happy about.
Maggie is done with Victor and Xander, and she’s moving on to Sonny. She has to tell him the truth about that night and what happened, and she has to tell him how sorry she is because she knows how badly this affected him and his family and his marriage when it all went down. She’s feeing nothing short of totally horrified and upset by all of this right now, and we are not sure there is anything that anyone can do in the moment other than try and fix this their own way. Can he forgive his husband now that he’s learned the truth?
