Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Confronts “Hope”

6 mins ago

Days of Our Lives fans were not shocked that the week turned out the way that it did. We loved seeing things like Gabi get some of what was coming to her when Lani indirectly struck back. We liked to see things unfold a bit for some of them when the world turned around and people were not given a chance to see the things that they wanted to see and the things that they wanted to do. We liked seeing the situation unfold when we got to watch Hattie find Steven in Kate’s room. We know, of course, he is not really Steve, though. And we liked to see that Lani and Kristin finally decided to come home and make the most of their lives in Salem. Seeing them take back the power from their own lives was a big deal, and we are just not mad about it. We liked it, we appreciate it, and we are good with it.

Then we got to see Nicole change her mind about Brady. Well, she’s always had some feelings for him, but losing him to get to Eric was not a big deal for her. Now that Eric will never forgive her for what she did to him, however, is a big deal. We know that there is nothing we can see going down around here that will not make a difference, but we really liked seeing her make an effort to get to be with him. She kissed him as the week came to a close, and we really liked seeing that happen. It was good times, and we are not mad about it. However, we do like that some things will never change, and that makes us happier than ever. The new week and the new year should bring some good stuff.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

There’s a lot going down this week as the show is all new for a few days and not on the air for a few more as we ring in the new year. We do know that we loved seeing Nicole kiss Brady, but we can also tell you that we know of one person who is not all that amused by this at all. You see, Kristin is back in town, and this is the actual moment she chose to come back. Of course it is, considering that Brady has had nothing but no time to do anything that she would not like since she’s been gone. But, this is the moment, and she’s not going to be very happy about it in the least. We cannot wait to see it, to be quite honest. On the other side of things, we also know that Marlena is not happy with Hope. She’s still crazy not to know that this is not Hope.

But, she’s confronting her and telling her that she has to get lost, get rid of her feelings, and leave her marriage alone. This is not, of course, Hope. This is Princess Gina, and she literally does not care at all what Marlena thinks. This simple fact right here should leave Marlena wondering what is going on, but it doesn’t. She cannot see past her anger, so this is going to set her off more than anything else. There’s a lot going down, and we cannot wait to see it begin to unfold this week. it’s good stuff, and we cannot wait to see it.

