Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Finds A Surprise

Days of Our Lives fans are not all that used to seeing a new episode of their favorite soap on a major holiday, but that did happen this week. Even on Christmas day, the people of Salem were out and about and they were definitely being given a second chance to make things a bit more interesting. For one, there was a major Christmas party at the hospital, and it seems that some people were happy to spend some time together. Most of the town went to the party, including the people who are not invited. We saw that there was a surprise guest there who wasn’t on the list, who wasn’t part of the crowd, and who was a secret guest, and we were all shocked to see it go down. Stefano is back, and making some changes in the lives of so many people, and there will be some very unhappy people as a result.
John went home to spend some time there doing things with his wife and the family, but he was in for a huge surprise when he got there. In the interest of not spoiling things for those who didn’t yet see it because they were spending time with their family on Christmas, we have to ask you if you saw this coming. We did not see this coming, and we could not feel more shocked by all that happened and all that went down as a result. We were beside ourselves with all of this, and that was a situation that didn’t change much as the day went on. On the other hand, we hope that you all had a wonderful holiday and spent this time with those you love, and we are happy you are back for the new shows. Welcome back.
Marlena is a woman who is going through a lot right now. She’s not all that happy with her husband in the moment, for one. She’s not happy that Hope is paying this much attention to him, and she’s not happy that he seems to be letting her do this. She has already had to give him an ultimatum, and we are not sure he will choose her, and we are not sure that things will improve. What we do know, however, is that things will never change for them if they cannot figure out she is not Hope but that she is Princess Gina. There’s not much else that will work out for anyone, but this is a moment in which we can see things unfolding for the better. We know, too, that Christmas brought a very interesting surprise for John as he had to go home and handle a few things.
It turns out that it will also bring Marlena a few surprises as she is going to find a gift in her handbag. She didn’t put it there, and she’s sure that her husband did not put it there. Who did it? She thinks she knows that it had to be Stefano, but we wonder how long she will live this double life of her own? Will she continue to focus on things that just aren’t good for her in the moment, or will she get out of her own way and make a difference? She’s going to want to look into this a bit more than she is now, and that might be a problem for some.
