Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Merry Christmas

Days of Our Lives fans have been gearing up for the holiday already, because it’s Christmas. And if you didn’t know it already, the week has been a busy one so far. There’s been a lot going on, and there is so much more that will happen today. On yesterday’s show, we saw that Eve and Hattie got their own Christmas surprise. And we didn’t see it coming. Or did we see it coming? We might have known this would happen once we saw that the evidence against was changed and she was cleared of her wrongdoing. She is someone who wants to be free from this, but we still don’t know entirely what happened to her and how this all went down. We suspect, however, that Princess Gina had a little something to do with it – and that’s not something we think that anyone should take lightly.
On the flip side of things, we know that Christmas is a day in which everyone is going to spend with their families, and hopefully they are good to one another in the process. We don’t know for certain, but we suspect that they might just have some fun in store. We know that most people spent the day preparing for this holiday, and there was a lot of family time. There was more laughter and fun yesterday than most days, and that’s something everyone seems to appreciate more than anything else. We don’t know for certain, but we do suspect this is a sweet day for many. Will they find time to spend with the ones they love the most without any drama in their lives as they all prepare for the parties and the many things that are going on as the holiday is here today? We will see, right?
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Ever wondered how some of your favorite #DAYS actors celebrate the holidays? pic.twitter.com/igFNjT7n5k
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 19, 2019
We love hearing these stories.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
As loved ones come together for the holidays, Kayla thinks she sees the one love she's never forgotten: Steve. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/eOvucbpTub
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 21, 2019
There’s a Christmas party at the hospital, and it’s not going well for everyone. For one, we know that Stefano is going to make it quite clear that he is there to see the people in his life, but we don’t know that it’s him who will show up. We don’t know a lot about what is going on in his life right now, but we do know that there are more than a few things going down right now. He’s going to join the party in a secret manner, but will anyone know that it is him and that he is there? Or will anyone really even care all that much? We cannot decide what is happening, but we do know that he is going to make some people feel as if he cannot do anything right. He’s a man of many means, but he’s a man who likes to make people miserable. It’s fine, though.
On the other side of things, John is going to make things right in his own life. He’s going to go home and try to do a few things, but he is going to feel as if he is a man with a surprise. We have no idea what kind of surprise he will find at home, what it will mean to him, and how that will work, but we do know that it might just turn into something a little crazy when this surprise is realized. Will this work for him, or will it turn into a mess of other things?
