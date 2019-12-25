Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Merry Christmas

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Merry Christmas

2 mins ago

Days of Our Lives fans have been gearing up for the holiday already, because it’s Christmas. And if you didn’t know it already, the week has been a busy one so far. There’s been a lot going on, and there is so much more that will happen today. On yesterday’s show, we saw that Eve and Hattie got their own Christmas surprise. And we didn’t see it coming. Or did we see it coming? We might have known this would happen once we saw that the evidence against was changed and she was cleared of her wrongdoing. She is someone who wants to be free from this, but we still don’t know entirely what happened to her and how this all went down. We suspect, however, that Princess Gina had a little something to do with it – and that’s not something we think that anyone should take lightly.

On the flip side of things, we know that Christmas is a day in which everyone is going to spend with their families, and hopefully they are good to one another in the process. We don’t know for certain, but we suspect that they might just have some fun in store. We know that most people spent the day preparing for this holiday, and there was a lot of family time. There was more laughter and fun yesterday than most days, and that’s something everyone seems to appreciate more than anything else. We don’t know for certain, but we do suspect this is a sweet day for many. Will they find time to spend with the ones they love the most without any drama in their lives as they all prepare for the parties and the many things that are going on as the holiday is here today? We will see, right?

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

We love hearing these stories.

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

There’s a Christmas party at the hospital, and it’s not going well for everyone. For one, we know that Stefano is going to make it quite clear that he is there to see the people in his life, but we don’t know that it’s him who will show up. We don’t know a lot about what is going on in his life right now, but we do know that there are more than a few things going down right now. He’s going to join the party in a secret manner, but will anyone know that it is him and that he is there? Or will anyone really even care all that much? We cannot decide what is happening, but we do know that he is going to make some people feel as if he cannot do anything right. He’s a man of many means, but he’s a man who likes to make people miserable. It’s fine, though.

On the other side of things, John is going to make things right in his own life. He’s going to go home and try to do a few things, but he is going to feel as if he is a man with a surprise. We have no idea what kind of surprise he will find at home, what it will mean to him, and how that will work, but we do know that it might just turn into something a little crazy when this surprise is realized. Will this work for him, or will it turn into a mess of other things?

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Total Divas
Five Shows to Watch if You Like Total Divas
Billy Dee Williams Reportedly Returning For Lando Disney + Show
The Affair Season 5
The Reason Why Ruth Wilson Decided to Leave “The Affair”
Mr. Nancy
American Gods Producers Under Investigation For Firing Orlando Jones
Charlie Kaufman
The Five Best Charlie Kaufman Written Movies of His Career
The Biggest Issue with the Rey Twist In The Rise of Skywalker
The Biggest Box Office Duds of 2019 (and what went wrong)
Krueger Sweater
There’s a Deliberate Reason Freddy Krueger’s Sweater is Red and Green
Lil Duval
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Lil Duval
Five Actors Who Should Play Jeff Bezos in a Movie
Fabolous
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Fabolous
Rachel Roy
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rachel Roy
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure
What if Mario and Sonic Swiped Sidekicks?