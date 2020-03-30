Days of Our Lives Spoilers: New Week, New Drama

Days of Our Lives fans are all up in arms about the many things that went down last week. For instance, we are all shocked and surprised by the many things that went down, including the fact that we did get to see a lot happen with Stefano. For one, he had Chad get some people together for him. He wanted to see Tony and Kristin in the same room. He needed them to be there for him not to kill them – as we all think when he summons anyone for them – but he only needed them to find out if he can marry Marlena, that night. He’d already asked her, and it’s not like she had an actual choice in the matter, so he was ready for things to unfold in that moment of brevity. But, it is what it is and his son is simply doing his bidding at the moment.
Chad has no control over himself. Abigail is someone he is trying to hide that from. She’s on to him, along with Anna, and they are going to do anything they can to fix this. Nicole knows what Xander and Victor did, and she has no realization that this absolutely puts her life on the line. Things are a mess with everyone around here, and we simply do not know how to fix that or what to do with that information. Then there is the part of life where we are sitting here try to focus on the many things going on with Ben and Ciara and the fact that they can be together again soon. They have so much they want to catch up on, and we are so happy for them in this moment. They are good to go, and that makes us happy for them in every manner of speaking.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Drop a 💙 and celebrate with us! #DAYS has officially been renewed for its 56th season! pic.twitter.com/AiySeENOzA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 29, 2020
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Salem's list of villains just got longer – Orpheus is back! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/w4XkEvJaEd
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 13, 2020
Things are taking a turn this week, but for whom? It turns out it’s going to be most of everyone. There are a lot of familiar faces showing up this week, so let’s get started with all of that. We hear that the horrible and awful Leo is about to show back up in Salem, and he’s going to make Sonny and Will an offer that they might not be able to refuse. We wonder what is in this for him, since he’s not exactly a big fan of either of theirs, now is he? Then there is Brady, who we hear is going to end up getting shot. Who, what, when, and why are all questions we have, but we don’t have the answers. We don’t even know what is going down other than that someone must have a case of mistaken identity of some sort going on, right?
Then there is Nicole. She’s looking into big things, but someone from her past is about to show up and absolutely stun her in every manner of speaking. We don’t know who or why, but it should be good. Another new face that’s familiar in the past is Sheila. She’s back, and we know she is up to nothing good. We also know she will entertain us in every manner of speaking, though, so there is that. Then there is Eric who is going to realize that Nicole was not truthful, though we don’t know if this has to do with the baby or not.
