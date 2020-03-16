Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Nicole’s Shocked

Days of Our Lives fans are just sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for Nicole to piece this together. She has to realize she knows so much more than she does, and that she is on the cusp of figuring this out right now. She has to know that there is something going on, and she just has to find the evidence she is looking for right now as she is figuring out that Mickey is really Rachel, and that Eric, the man she really loves more than anyone, has to know that the daughter he literally just found out about isn’t even his daughter – his baby died at birth. This is going to be groundbreaking, and his life will change forever. Actually, so many lives will change forever. Xander will surly lose Sarah, who will go crazy, Nicole will not know how to comfort Eric, and Kristin and Brady will learn they have a baby, but that their baby is ill.
Last week was such an emotional roller coaster when Kristin asked Eric if she could hold the baby that neither one of them even knew belonged to her, and our hearts broke. Sonny and Will found some happiness with one another again, and they are working hard to put Will’s prison sentence and Sonny’s indiscretions with Evan in the past. Rafe is working to ensure that Evan cannot hurt another person, but he’s all up in the business of someone else who came to see him right now. Victor is worried that all that happened in the last year is literally going to fall apart around him as it has already started to do just that. He’s confused and upset, and that’s a problem for everyone right now. They are all falling apart, and we are all sitting here shocked.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It seems like there are a lot of changes coming up right now. Things are being kept a bit close to the vest right now, but we are going to see a few things happen this week. For one, we are going to see Ben and Ciara doing all they can to make up for lost time, to help find her mother, and to make things right in their world again. Rafe will continue to try and not only find Hope but also make sure that Evan pays for what he did. John will not stop until he gets the answers he is looking for, and everyone is going to continue to worry about Stefano and what he is doing. Chad is still under his spell, Kate has no idea, and everyone is worried about their own lives. Nicole is close, and she’s only getting closer to finding out why and what happened to the babies that were switched at birth.
She is going to face a difficult decision, too. Does she share what she learned, or does she keep this to herself? Telling could hurt the man she loves once again, but she already did the secret thing one time and it did not go well for her. However, this is a very sick baby and her real parents might be able to save this child’s life, and they all deserve that, right? There are so many variables here, and there is no way to know what will happen, but she has to figure out how to handle what she knows.
