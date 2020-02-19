Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Rafe and Justin Need to Find Kayla

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Rafe and Justin Need to Find Kayla

2 mins ago

Days of Our Lives fans were shocked and horrified when we got the bad news yesterday. We knew that it was coming, of course, but not one of us was prepared for the sadness that Jennifer would feel when she got that call. The call that Bill Horton has passed was sad for her, and it was something we simply don’t think that she has the ability to process right this second. She’s been through so much in such a short period of time, and she’s not been herself lately. She only just remembered that it was her close friend Hope who pushed her off a balcony – though we all know this is not the woman she thinks she is – and it’s been a very traumatic week for Jennifer. We only hope that this news doesn’t further destroy her in some capacity. She’s good and we love her, and we think she needs a break.

Rafe had to do something he didn’t think he would ever have to do. He had to walk in ad put handcuffs around the hands of his sister and arrest her for the horrible things she did, and she’s not happy about it, either. It’s been one heck of a wedding what with the arrest and the admission she made in the middle of her vows and all the things that just don’t work out for her right now. She’s a mess, and we get it. But, he is not happy to have to arrest his own sister. Lani tried to explain to Eli what happened, but we aren’t sure that he’s in a place where he believes this didn’t come from a place of selfishness. We don’t know, to be quite honest. It’s all surprising and shocking to all of us this happened today.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

You never know who is listening.

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

There’s a lot going on right now, but we are going to find that this is a day when Marlena and John get to have a romantic time to themselves to celebrate their own Valentine’s Day. They get to be together. They get to love one another, and they get to be in their happy place. Hattie and Roman are in the same moment, too, as they share something sweet between them that most people didn’t see coming. This might shock everyone, but we really did hope to see Roman with Kate at some point. They make us happy when they are together, and the fact that they aren’t is something we are just a bit disappointed in right now. Then, there is Kayla, who is shocked when fake Steve reveals something to her, and we don’t think it has anything to do with his real identity.

Then there’s Rafe and Justin, and they need to find Kayla. They don’t know where she is, but they know that she is very likely in some form of danger and they are doing all they can to figure this out and to help her out in their own way. There is a lot happening here, but we don’t know that it’s good news at all. Will they find her before it’s too late, or will things only continue to get worse for all of them as this situation is growing more dire by the moment? We just don’t know how this one will go.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

The Heartwarming Story of Shark Tank Contestant “Rapid Rope”
What We Learned from the Castlevania Season 3 Trailer
Whatever Happened to Shawna Waldron?
Gold Rush’s Todd Hoffman Has Some Interesting Spending Habits
Three Predictably Bad WB/DC Reactions to their Latest Box Office Dud
Shouldn’t Planet of the Apes Be Left Alone at this Point?
Knives Out Reimagined as a Rom Com in Funny Trailer
Rapunzel Live-Action Movie in Development at Disney
Hunter Schafer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hunter Schafer
Valeria Golino
Whatever Happened to Valeria Golino?
Paige DeSorbo
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paige DeSorbo
Hennessy Carolina
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hennessy Carolina
The Eternals and Shang-Chi Aren’t Very Popular and That’s Okay
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music
Atari Hotel
Atari Video Game-Themed Hotels To Hit the U.S. Soon
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen