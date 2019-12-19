Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Rafe Finds Gina’s Secret Lair

Days of Our Lives fans are sure that Rafe will eventually hunt down Rolf, but we cannot figure out if it will be sooner rather than later. We don’t know how much more they can handle of Princess Gina in Salem, but we have to guess it’s not much. She’s making a mess of everyone’s lives, and we are just so shocked that more people are not familiar with the fact that this is clearly not Hope. We suppose it goes to show how well people know the people they claim to love the most, though, right? She’s not herself, no one seems to know how to focus on anything other than that, and we are just sitting here wondering if there is a thing we can do to stop them from thinking this is the real Hope making some bold choices or being totally taken over by someone else. They have to know.
Jack is not a man who is not going to rest until he can figure out what is wrong with Jennifer. She’s feeling more than a bit unsettled, and she’s not someone who has been herself in a long time. Her fall last year was rough on her, and her sudden health issues this year haven’t been easy to handle, either. Finding out that someone has been arrested for this and then finding out that this person is not to blame is a bit too much, but her family is here to help her. Well, her family with the exception of JJ. He’s living his own life with his own issues right now, and few things are going well for him. He’s struggling hard, and we do get that. We know he’s not well, and we don’t know how much she’s aware of this. It might not be something she knows.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Ben finds a dead rat in his bed from Clyde who has been released from solitary confinement. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/62LW0o3ool
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 17, 2019
This cannot be good.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Ciara lies to Victor about Ben; Kristen lies about her friendship with Lani; Kayla lies to herself. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/cw7e8fC2Vz
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 14, 2019
Victor loves his family like nothing else in the world, but he is not sure that Ciara is doing all she needs to be doing. We already know she’s been lying to him about most of what she is doing, especially what is going on with her feelings for Ben and the many things she’s working on behind the scenes. He’s starting to wonder if she’s being honest with him, and we know she is not. This is a problem or most people because her lack of honesty can set him over the edge. He’s been a man known to want to eliminate anyone and anything in his way, and we can see him punishing her in some way if he finds out that there is something going on that he did not okay in any capacity. It’s not a good thing, but it might be something that she has to deal with in the coming days.
On the flip side of things, Gina is not having the best day. Rafe has located her in her secret place, and we think that this means all his suspicions about her are now open and out in the public eye. This might not mean anything good for him, but it definitely doesn’t mean anything good for her in the moment. He’s going to have to deal with this in some way, but we don’t see it working out for him at all. Kate, on the other hand, is going to get under Kayla’s skin today, and it will not end well for one of them.
