Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Begs Rex to Keep Her Secret

Days of Our Lives fans know that there is so much to look forward to this week. For example, we are all kinds of excited about what is going on with Gabi and her visions of her ex that are dancing her head. We cannot decide if she is crazy, if she can really see him, or if there is something else going on. Whatever it is, though, she’s got some issues to work through that she cannot handle on her own without some intervention and some help from those around her. Abigail and Chad are certain that Gabi is poisoning them, and that’s a big problem. Then, there is also the fact that there is so much else going on that isn’t working for anyone.
Then there is all that is going on with Victor, who woke up before the weekend began. He is there to make sure that everyone is able to sit down and make it a situation. He is not speaking to Eli about what happened, which really does make us wonder what is going on in his life right now. He’s being very quiet about things, and that does make us very nervous. On the other hand, we also know that he has a lot more than this going on in his life. He’s a mess, but will he tell on Kristin? Or, will she simply tell on herself as she gets closer to this one? We just don’t know, but we do know that we think Brady is working hard to talk her out of it. Meanwhile, we also know that Ben and Ciara are celebrating, Sarah ran in to Rex, and things are taking an ugly turn right now as she is running with her baby – well, with Kristin and Brady’s baby – in Paris.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Got the #quarantinelife 😷 blues? The #Days cast has something 4 U! Cheers! #TheDrinksAreOnUs w/ @Ali_Sweeney @linseygodfrey @ericmartsolf @victoriakonefal @MrRobertScott @jreynoldsjames @LamonArchey @officialnichols @marybeth_evans1https://t.co/qmZTd1wQij
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) April 30, 2020
Well, this is hilarious.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Gabi sees someone who looks exactly like Stefan… and collapses in the square. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/9sq6TaH1mw
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 24, 2020
Abigail is having more hallucinations, and she’s not sure what to make of it. It’s a lot going on in her life, and she’s not going to stop what she’s up to and how she’s feeling, but we don’t know how this particular hallucination will affect her in the moment or if her husband will see it happening and put a stop to it. Gabi, on the other hand, while being accused of drugging Abigail is more concerned with her own life and the way things are going for her. She is convinced that she is going to find things that are working out in her favor, but she’s got to see if she’s right. She’s got the idea in her mind that Jake is really Stefan and that he is hiding his identity. Meanwhile, we think she’s hallucinating.
Sarah needs to get her ex to keep her secret. She cannot have him telling everyone where she is and what she is doing now that she’s a kidnapper. On the flip side of things, Eli and Lani are going to both find Brady with the knife that Victor was attacked with. He’s not going to let her go down for this when she has a chance to be a mother, so he’s going to sit back and take the blame for all of this. And that means going to jail. But, we have some hope that perhaps Kristin will share the truth with Lani as we do know that she is going to confide in her this day.
