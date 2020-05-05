Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah is Desperate

Days of Our Lives fans know well that this week started with a bang thanks to all that is going on with Sarah. She’s run into Rex while in hiding in Paris. She’s got baby Rachel with her – the baby who is not her baby – and she’s not going home because she cannot give her daughter back to her real parents. She didn’t know her baby wasn’t her baby, but she’s raised her for a year and she’s not stopping. Rex is aware that she is clearly in hiding, but will he listen to her after all the hurt they’ve been through over the past few years? Will he listen to her when she says that she’s not sure how to focus on anything other than her baby and staying with her forever? Will he keep her secret and tell no one where she is? We cannot be sure, to be honest.
Abigail is having more hallucinations, Gabi is off accusing people like Jake of actually being her dead husband in disguise, and Kristin is telling the truth to Lani. Brady already took the responsibility of stabbing Victor into his own hands. He said he did it, even though he did not, all because he did have the knife that was really Kristin’s. She wanted to confess, he didn’t want her to, and everything has been a mess ever since. Is the truth that Kristin is telling Lani that she is the one who did the stabbing and that Brady took the fall for her? We have no idea, but there are always many things that she might do that are worth confessing. We don’t know for certain, but we do know that there is a chance that we can see this happen…but when? It’s all up in the air for now.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
These drinks were not made for sippin'.
Watch more of the drama on the DOOL App. pic.twitter.com/gJ5DUnyx51
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 2, 2020
We like this.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Sarah takes extreme measures with Rex, and Kayla is angry to discover Hope has moved in with Steve. Watch an all-new #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/oIWVgXhYaR
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 1, 2020
Xander is not a man who likes to do things that aren’t good for Maggie or Victor, but he’s been failing them both a lot lately. Right now, there is some serious drama going down, and we know that he has to go to Maggie and let her know what it is. You see, her husband is in the hospital after being stabbed. But, additionally, it turns out that the little baby Mickey she’s been loving on for the past year is actually the baby that belongs to Kristin and Brady and that this is not Sarah and Eric’s baby. And both of these revelations will crush her. Remember, she caused the accident that really did cause all these issues, and there is a chance her not causing that accident would have been a far different outcome for these two mothers.
Sarah has to do anything she can to keep the baby safe. She’s not giving up on her. She doesn’t care that this baby is not her baby. She raised this baby and loved her as her own for a year, and she’s not giving her up. She’s going to go to extreme measures to ensure that this doesn’t happen to her, and that is not a loss she has to take. It’s going to be devastating for everyone. Eli is suspicious of Lani, and we know why. It has everything to do with Kristin and Brady, and we don’t think she can continue to lie to him. Meanwhile, Nicole is trying to create a special day for Eric in the midst of his loss and his hurt. Will he be all right with it?
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.