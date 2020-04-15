Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Makes A Shocking Decision

Days of Our Lives fans began the week on a crazy note with so many things going on. The entire situation with Kristin and with the new baby that she didn’t know she had is a mess. She thought her baby was dead, and now she’s got all of this to process. There’s Sarah, who doesn’t know what is going on right now. She’s so confused and she’s not in here right mind, and everything in her life is a mess right now. It’s all so crazy, and it’s all such a blur, and we don’t know how to focus on anything else right now. Steve is awake, but he woke with complications. Kayla had to tell him she’s with Justin now, but that didn’t work out so well when there was nothing for him to remember. He doesn’t know who he is or who his wife is, so it didn’t make that much of an impact.
There’s a lot going on right now, and it is all crazy. Sarah got the biggest shock of her life, Kristin and Brady theirs, Eric his, and everyone is just a total mess. But, what else is there fight now with all this? What will everyone do now that the truth is out, yet there is this little baby who is still not well and still not having a good time in her own life? Her health is on the line, and that is one of the biggest issues around right now. She’s not aware of what is going on in her life being that she is still a little baby, but she has a lot going on. She doesn’t know what is up with her parents, but she has to feel the changes even at this young age, her life is changing completely.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
ICYMI: #Sarah found out the truth about baby Mickey and that her husband-to-be switched babies! Check out this #DOOLapp rewind featuring @linseygodfrey @greg_vaughan @PaulTelfer @Ari_Zucker @ericmartsolf #Dayshttps://t.co/3C7MdebJA4
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) April 13, 2020
So much drama.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Steve has gotten his memory back, and he's ready to fight for Kayla, but will Kayla choose to be with him or stay with Justin? Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/uMilAKmVqB
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 10, 2020
Now that Sarah is able to process all that is going on in her life, things are taking a very difficult turn for her. She has decisions to make. She walked into her wedding day to marry Xander, the man who loves her and has been there for her for some time now, and she thought that it was going to be the best day of her life. But, it was the worst day of her life. Her wedding was not what she expected. That was not what she saw coming, and she was not able to process the information that was thrown at her as it came her way. She’s been shocked before, but this information was too much for her. She’s learned that the baby she gave birth to died at birth, and that the baby she’s been raising as her own belongs to Kristin and to Brady, and that’s too much to handle.
She’s not happy, and she has to make some life decisions right now. But, what are those decisions? What is she up to? What is she doing with her life? What will she accomplish and handle as she goes through this all at one time? How will she manage this as it all goes down? She’s not a mother to baby Mickey. Baby Mickey is not her own baby. She’s the daughter that Kristin thought she buried, and now Sarah is going to make a decision that not only shocks herself, but it will shock every single person in the world around her, too.
