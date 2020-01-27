Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Shawn is Back to Check on His Mother

Days of Our Lives fans are still reeling after so many things were revealed during last week’s entire flashback. We were taken back to the Mother’s Day we missed when things were not going well in Salem. When the time skipped forward an entire year, we learned that so many things happened in that year that we did not see coming, and we also learned that there are so many things we just don’t know. We have more questions than answers. We have more questions than anything, really, and even though we got a lot of questions answered this week, we think we might be going into this new week with even more. Like, why does Will really think that this is his fault, and when will this guilt that he is feeling stop eating him alive? What is the actual situation with the babies? What did Victor and Xander think they were accomplishing when they did this?
Is this the day when Kayla and Justin bonded over their situation? She had to tell him that his wife was dead after an accident. He had to tell Sonny that Adrienne was dead. Everyone suffered tremendously, and two babies were in labor and ready to be born, but horrible things kept happening to both the women who were in labor. Xander became a doctor who was able to deliver the baby basically on the side of the road for Sarah, and he made some questionable decisions. We are just so confused by so many things that happened, and we cannot handle what is going to continue to happen in the near future. The time jump has clearly changed the game in so many ways for us, but this is almost too much for us to bear without some sort of help.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, JJ tries to find Gabi's phone so he can disable the app that interferes with Julie's pacemaker.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/hABsBPZKen
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020
She’s been making some horrible choices.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
How did Adrienne die? What happened to Kristen's baby? All the time-jump questions are about to be answered. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/UP3MIHEPYA
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2020
Brady and Kristin were on a thin ice kind of situation as they were navigating her pregnancy. She did get pregnant by him only because she kidnapped Nicole and pretended to be her, so that’s not the best way to get to a man’s heart or to guarantee he might want to be with you when he finds out you are pregnant. However, they are doing all they can to bond with one another right now in the wake of all the grief of their daughter and the birth that went so wrong. They are horrified, they are in pain, and they don’t have anyone else to talk to about this. They are grieving together, and it is only natural that they would bond over such a horrible way of feeling. They lost a baby, and that’s horrible.
Shawn is going to return, too, when things are not right with his mother. Hope is not herself, and Rafe has called him in to see if there is anything that he can do to help them get this together. Of course, we know that he cannot since there is nothing that has changed about her since then. Even Rafe seems to be a bit confused by all that is happening if he called the man in that long ago and still has these feelings about her and all that is going on. We know she’s still Princess Gina, and we have no hope that Hope will show up again in the near future.
