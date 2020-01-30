Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Shocking Discoveries Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives fans are still unsure what is going on right now. Honestly, we don’t know. We have no idea how things are going to happen this week as the show is continuously pre-empted for impeachment hearings. We know that things are airing online and on apps, and in some cities later in the day or overnight. We cannot help you other than to suggest you go to the website and find out where to find the latest episode. No one is in the same place, nothing is happening as it should, and our spoilers are being continuously pushed back as we wait to see if things will continue to air as they should. According to what should be airing as we speak, we want to go through a quick recap. Keeping mind, of course, that all the days are off and this might be old/new/not-yet-happening in your area. Bear with us.
On Wednesday, things were taking a turn for some, including the people associated with Kate. She’s not happy about the way Gina and Stefano are treating Marlena, and she’s worried. She’s asking Gina what their plan is and how they are going to do things. Anna, and Tony, and John were all shocked when “Steve” was horrible to Anna, his old friend, and they might all suspect there is a little something else going on with their friend. We know that John is already questioning a bit about him and what feels like a wild goose chase for all of them. On the other side of that, Rafe is shocked beyond comprehension when Shawn comes to him with his suspicions about his ‘mother’s’ behavior all of a sudden. There might be a lot more to this one than meets the eye, and we like it now.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
This isn’t “This is Us,” this is “This is everybody right now,” and we know it all too well.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Gina is not really concerned that Kate is worried for Marlena. She is not even into anything that does not directly work for her and for the things she is trying to accomplish, so we aren’t shocked that this is her life right now. For the moment, though, we have so many things to focus on. She’s going to get Marlena to come to her and lie in wait to trap her. This is not what she is going to want to find when she gets there, but it’s Gina’s plan so that she can have John all to herself and so that Stefano can have her all to himself. It’s a dirty plan, but she’s all right with it since it’s her life and her way of thinking. It’s a good thing for now, but it’s a thing overall. Then there is all that is happening with John, who doesn’t like what’s up with Steve.
Meanwhile, Rafe and Shawn are desperate to find out what happened to Gina. They know who she is at this point, and they know that she is up to no good. They have to figure this out, and they have to let someone know what is happening before she’s able to capture them and make things worse – which is bad since no one else seems to know what is going on and how this is all working out with the “Hope” they all know and love.
