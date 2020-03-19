Home
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefano Plans a Family Reunion

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefano Plans a Family Reunion

57 seconds ago

Days of Our Lives fans know that there is still some bad stuff going on, and there is a lot that is going to crush Hope. She has no idea that there are so many things going on in the world after being possessed for so long by Gina. Jennifer and Kayla have to share with her the many things that have happened, the horrible situations that are ongoing, and the many things that just don’t work for those in this situation. There is a lot of heartache in her life right now, and we are not sure that they can change that in any capacity. We wish we could see more happen, but it is just not happening for her right now. They hated having to tell her any of this, and this is something we get. It’s a lot, and it’s a lot more than she was willing to deal with in the moment.

For now, though, we also see that Evan is being questioned by Rafe. He knows that this kid knows where David is, and he’s not going to stop until he finds the boy. This is not good news, though, and we know that he’s not giving it up easily. He is not turning himself in and making this easy on anyone, and he’s not about to make good decisions as a whole. This is not part of his personality, and we all know it. He is not the type to do the right thing, and this is not going to change. But, we can see that it might be something we can work with in some capacity. For now, though, we can see that things will not get any easier for him as he continues to grill this kid. It’s going to get ugly, and we know this.

What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives

We don’t know.

What’s Next on Days of Our Lives

Xander is not a happy man right now. He knows that Nicole is close to the truth – though she actually already knows. She might not have all the facts right now, but she is aware of what he did with Victor, and he has to let Victor know. This means bad things are about to happen to Nicole, and she knows this. She knows that messing with either of these men is a very dangerous thing to do, but she is still doing it even though she does know better. She’s got a lot going on in her world right now, and this is going to tear a few things apart. She’s not sure what might happen, but she might not know how to save herself if it doesn’t work well for her.

Stefano is going to have his son plan a family gathering. They want to see a reunion of sorts happening. They are doing this because Stefano has a plan, and his plan is not to spend some quality time with his family as it might seem many people do when they plan this. They are not going to do anything good for anyone, but this is going to be a sort of emergency situation in which we do free for all things. We are going to be good about controlling this rumor, but we still think we are going to see something change dramatically around here. Nicole is going to do what she can to prove she’s right, and that will play into this, too.

Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Five Life Lessons The Show Deputy Teaches Us
Who Will Be the Biggest Breakout Star From The Resident?
Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Looks Likely
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bravo’s “Spy Games”
The Worst Movies to Watch During a COVID-19 Quarantine
Ian McShane
The Five Best Ian McShane Movies of His Career
10 Films to Catch at the BFI Flare Film Festival
10 Guesses For the Cannes Competition Line Up
Alton Brown Explains Why Soap is Better than Hand Sanitizer
Is it Possible We’ll Be Seeing a Quake Movie in Our Future?
Vin Diesel is Apparently Working on a Music Album
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alisa Ermolaev
First Same-Sex Kiss in Marvel’s Eternals is Getting Backlash
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment