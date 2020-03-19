Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Stefano Plans a Family Reunion

Days of Our Lives fans know that there is still some bad stuff going on, and there is a lot that is going to crush Hope. She has no idea that there are so many things going on in the world after being possessed for so long by Gina. Jennifer and Kayla have to share with her the many things that have happened, the horrible situations that are ongoing, and the many things that just don’t work for those in this situation. There is a lot of heartache in her life right now, and we are not sure that they can change that in any capacity. We wish we could see more happen, but it is just not happening for her right now. They hated having to tell her any of this, and this is something we get. It’s a lot, and it’s a lot more than she was willing to deal with in the moment.
For now, though, we also see that Evan is being questioned by Rafe. He knows that this kid knows where David is, and he’s not going to stop until he finds the boy. This is not good news, though, and we know that he’s not giving it up easily. He is not turning himself in and making this easy on anyone, and he’s not about to make good decisions as a whole. This is not part of his personality, and we all know it. He is not the type to do the right thing, and this is not going to change. But, we can see that it might be something we can work with in some capacity. For now, though, we can see that things will not get any easier for him as he continues to grill this kid. It’s going to get ugly, and we know this.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
Xander is not a happy man right now. He knows that Nicole is close to the truth – though she actually already knows. She might not have all the facts right now, but she is aware of what he did with Victor, and he has to let Victor know. This means bad things are about to happen to Nicole, and she knows this. She knows that messing with either of these men is a very dangerous thing to do, but she is still doing it even though she does know better. She’s got a lot going on in her world right now, and this is going to tear a few things apart. She’s not sure what might happen, but she might not know how to save herself if it doesn’t work well for her.
Stefano is going to have his son plan a family gathering. They want to see a reunion of sorts happening. They are doing this because Stefano has a plan, and his plan is not to spend some quality time with his family as it might seem many people do when they plan this. They are not going to do anything good for anyone, but this is going to be a sort of emergency situation in which we do free for all things. We are going to be good about controlling this rumor, but we still think we are going to see something change dramatically around here. Nicole is going to do what she can to prove she’s right, and that will play into this, too.
