Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Steve’s Surgery Has Complications

Days of Our Lives fans are not so happy for Justin right now. He’s living a life that is nothing short of a mess for him. He’s nothing short of a total wreck due to the way things in his life are going, and we are hurting for him. He knew that he needed to have a conversation with Kayla about Steve and what her feelings are for the man she’s loved almost her entire life, and he knew that this conversation would be a difficult one. He also knew that he might not get to hear the things that he needed to hear or that he wanted to hear. He knew that this was going to be a bit of a situation, and he worked through it the best way he knew how, but he knows that things are not going to end well despite the conversation that they had.
She is working hard to get Steve back, and he’s having a difficult conversation with Jennifer. He’s crushed, and we can all but see his heart breaking right now as he deals with this situation. He’s a mess in every manner of speaking, and we hurt for him. We feel him. Meanwhile, we know that Eric and Nicole had to do a difficult thing just moments after Xander and Victor had a very touching moment on Xander’s wedding day. They had to find Sarah, and they have to tell her the truth. She is not the mother of the baby that she is raising. The mother of that baby is Kristin. She and Brady had a healthy baby girl last year, and she and Eric did not have one. Their baby died, and they have to tell her it was Xander’s decision to switch babies.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Wanna know more about the father/son troublemaking duo of #Orpheus & #Evan? Check out the new #DOOLapp #Interview with #Salem #BadGuys #GeorgeDelHoyo @IamBrockKelly as they share their insight and more! #Dayshttps://t.co/GEUxCYLkIV
— Days of our Lives (@daysofourlives) March 30, 2020
This is fun!
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
The baby drama is reaching new heights. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/20gt3hZVP8
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2020
It’s almost the weekend, and we have some big news for fans who cannot wait to hear it. It turns out that there is going to be a lot going on this weekend. but, first, we are going to see that Sarah’s wedding day is not going to go as she had planned it to go. She thought she was going to marry the man she’s loved for the past year, that they were going to have a happy life, and that she was going to get some serious help in her life with her daughter. But, instead, she’s finding out that her daughter is not her daughter. Her daughter died at birth, and the man she loves stole a baby from another couple and gave it to her to raise on her own. This is, to say the very least, the most shocking situation we’ve ever encountered, and we cannot even help but wonder how this will go for anyone. It’s a lot, and we cannot help but wonder how this will work.
On the flip side of things, we are also going to see that Steve wakes up. But, don’t get too excited. His surgery did not kill him – thank goodness – but it also did not go as planned. There is a small issue when he wakes up, and we think that we might all be shocked to find out just what it is. We might not be able to handle this in the meantime. Kristin is still struggling in her own life, but we think she’s about to lose a lot of her own struggle when she learns the truth.
Stay tuned for more Days of Our Lives and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and updates.