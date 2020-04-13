Days of Our Lives Spoilers: There’s a New Face in Town

Days of Our Lives fans are just going to have to start this new week with some big information. We have had a few days to process what happened last week between social distancing snacks, and we think that we can handle a new week of drama. First, and foremost we might add, is the fact that we are heartbroken for Eric and for Sarah. They thought they had a baby. In fact, he didn’t even know he had a baby until his baby was a few months old, so he’s missed out on so much already. But, now they’ve found out that they don’t have a baby. Their baby actually belongs to Kristin and Brady. Their baby died at birth and they didn’t have a chance to meet her before Xander decided that he might lose Sarah to a form of depression and heartbreak if she thought her baby was dead. So, he kidnapped a baby and did a switch.
Meanwhile, we don’t even like Kristin, yet our hearts have hurt for her all year. She’s suffered the loss of her own baby daughter with Brady tremendously. It’s brought them closer together – ironic considering she was pretending to be Nicole when she got Brady to get her pregnant – and this has been a tough time. And, now, they are going to learn that their baby is alive and well and that this happened. Will either of them go after Victor and Xander? We bet they will, and we bet it will be a mess of epic proportions. It will not end well, and this is not going to get better. We also know about a million other things happened last week, but this is pretty much all we care about right now. We needed time to process this hurt and excitement.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
Jimmy, Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig star in a quarantine soap opera titled The Longest Days of Our Lives https://t.co/5kzHBPeTPl #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/umsxsjwY16
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2020
This speaks to all of us.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
The baby drama is reaching new heights. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/20gt3hZVP8
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 3, 2020
A lot is going to go down this week as we enter into the new week. We hope that everyone had a wonderful Easter, and that you all got to spend a little virtual time with your loved ones. We hope that you had a lovely Easter Sunday service via the internet’s live stream your church is probably utilizing, and we hope that you are ready for this week. This week, John and Marlena are going to intervene on behalf of Kristin. They need to do something in this situation, and they cannot allow this opportunity to go by without some sort of help for her. They know she’s going through this entire situation and that her life just changed, and they have to figure something out to give her some hope and even a little bit of help in her life.
On the other side of that, we hear there is a new hire at Salem U. It’s Dasha Flynn, but we don’t know much about the new role or what she might be up to. We know she’s definitely going to bring some dram and some serious issues to the show, but for whom? She could take down anyone she wants since we have no idea what she’s here for or even a glimpse of what her new role might entail. All we know is that we are excited to see where this goes and how they are going to take this situation down the road. It might be pretty good stuff, but we won’t know today.
