Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Victor and Xander Make a Big Decision

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Kristin got ready to have the baby she was so happy to have. She doesn’t even care that she tricked Brady into getting her pregnant by pretending to be Nicole and being with him when she was horrible to Eric and had the woman locked up in a basement for so long. She was ready to have a baby. He was going to help raise the baby, and things were looking up and potentially possible for her to have and maintain a relationship with him. It was Mother’s Day, and things were looking good. She didn’t go into this labor thinking that anything would happen the way that it did, and it ended up being one of the worst days of her life. But, she might have something else going on that she doesn’t even know about.
Will came across both Sarah and Adrienne, and he did all he could to help. Sadly, Adrienne did not make it. Kayla had to break the horrible news to Justin about the loss of his new wife, and it was one of the most tragic things that we had to watch. She as so upset to have to tell him about this, and it was a horrible moment for both. Though we also think it might have been the moment that turned into the beginning of many things for them considering they are now living together. Xander helped Sarah deliver her baby, and we had to see how that went. We think that there is some very big drama here, and we cannot wait to see more of what that is and how that is going to work out. She’s not someone who has a lot to offer otherwise, but it’s something that we will be watching.
Victor and Xander are going to make a very big decision on this day, and it’s going to be one that might just cost them more than they ever thought possible. We think that this is the moment in which they decide to give the baby that Kristin has to the mom that didn’t get to keep her baby in the moment. We think this might be the moment in which everyone sees that these babies were switched and that things are not as good as they might be. We also think that this is where the cancer storyline is coming from. This baby is going to clearly be called out as not belonging to either of the parents who have the baby in the heat of some medical issues. There’s a lot going on about this one, and it’s going to be good for everyone to have the truth come out. Well, not everyone in terms of Sarah and Eric.
Will is going to have a conversation with JJ about everything that happened and his guilt over the situation. We think that he’s blaming himself for things that did not happen and are not the reason that he needs to go through this, but he’s in the middle of feeling like he’s done all things wrong and there is no way for him to change that and move on from what it is that is going on. It’s a situation we cannot control or deal with, and it’s too much for us to handle at this point. We know his situation.
