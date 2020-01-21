Days of Our Lives Spoilers: We Continue To Look Back

Days of Our Lives fans are all very shocked and surprised by some of the things that are going on right now, but most of the stuff that’s so shocking to us has to do with the many things we are seeing happen in the year we missed as the time jumped. So, we got to see a bit from the past yesterday, and it was very eye opening. We were taken back to the previous mother’s day, which was the day that Adrienne was last alive. We got to see things happen with Will and Sonny that made us miss the days that they were not half in prison and half asking for a divorce. It was so sweet to so them together in a way that wasn’t horrible and awful and all the things that don’t work for us. But it was a very big answer to some questions.
Then there was the fact that this was also the day that Sarah went into labor with her baby. She was a woman who had not, at this point, mentioned to anyone that this baby belongs to Eric. He knows now, of course, but this was a day when he did not know. And it also leads us to wonder if there is any potential to the fact that there might be some real problems in that this is not their baby. There are some rumors that Kristin and Brady’s baby didn’t die and that this might be their baby and things were made a mess of. We aren’t sure how to handle those, but we think that there might be a good reason to believe that there is a bit of something going on right now that we cannot pinpoint. This might be true stuff.
What’s Happening on Days of Our Lives
In the latest #DAYS, Stefano allows Abigail in… Kristen is tempted to expose her father.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yM86ie8Bgg
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 15, 2020
It’s almost too much to handle.
What’s Next on Days of Our Lives
It's a week of shocking rebounds and returns in Salem when Eli proposes to Gabi, and Adrienne returns! Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/wWBgR00bfi
— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 11, 2020
We will continue to look back into the past year today. We are still in the same day in which things take a very ugly turn for two women in Salem. It’s the day that we will see what it was that happened to Adrienne. It’s the day she dies, and we cannot wait to see how it all happened. There are so many questions about all of it, including the fact that there are people in jail who do not belong there – at least we don’t think that they belong there. There’s so much going on that we simply do not know, and it’s a bit of a mess for all of us. The other situation is that there is going to be a horrible situation with Sarah. We know she’s in labor, but we don’t know much else.
It’s hard for us to imagine what it is considering she has a little girl right now, which is why we think that this might be one of the most telling situations that we are going to see happen. We don’t know how to focus on much else when we are so desperate and thirsty for this information. What did we miss? Will we get the answers we need to have, or will we simply be left with more questions than anything else? We don’t even know right now. It’s too much, but we are excited to see it and what it might mean for the people we love to watch. This might blow a few things wide open for us when it’s back to present day.
